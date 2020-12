FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v Sri Lanka, first test

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Factbox on the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka, which begins on Saturday:

WHEN?

Dec. 26-30 (10am. local time/0800 GMT)

WHERE?

Centurion Park (no spectators allowed)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both South Africa)

Third umpire: Allahudien Paleker (South Africa)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 6

Coach: Mark Boucher

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Raynard van Tonder, Kyle Verreynne.

SRI LANKA

World ranking: 5

Coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne

Squad: Minod Bhanuka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Thirimanne

TEST HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 29

South Africa wins: 14

Sri Lanka wins: 9

Draws: 6

TEST HEAD-TO-HEAD IN SOUTH AFRICA

Matches: 15

South Africa wins: 11

Sri Lanka wins: 3

Draws: 1

PREVIOUS CENTURION PARK TESTS

1998 – South Africa won by six wickets

2001 – South Africa won by an innings and seven runs

2002 – South Africa won by three wickets

2011 – South Africa won by an innings and 81 runs

REMAINING FIXTURES

Jan. 3-7, Second test, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (1000 a.m. local/0800 GMT) (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)