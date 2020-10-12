FACTBOX-Development of AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine

* For a separate FACTBOX on other vaccines, click (Updates throughout with new details and tables) Oct 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most advanced candidates in the race against the novel coronavirus. The British drugmaker has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world as it gets closer to reporting early results of a late-stage clinical trial. Developed by the University of Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca in April, the vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to secure regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate. Although drugmakers and researchers are also working on various treatments, vaccines are at the heart of the long-term fight to stop the virus, which has killed more than a million people, infected nearly 37 million and crippled the global economy. Below are the main details of the British vaccine. TYPE * Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the vaccine is a recombinant viral vector vaccine. * It uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold virus that encodes instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to generate an immune response and prevent infection. DOSAGE AND PROTECTION DURATION * AstraZeneca and Oxford University have said a two-dose regimen showed greater promise, while a single-dose injection is also being tested in trials. * The vaccine is likely to provide protection for about a year, CEO Pascal Soriot said in June. EXPECTED COST/PRICING * In the first indication of pricing, Italy's health ministry said in June an AZD1222 vaccine would cost about 2.5 euros ($2.8) per dose in Europe. * AstraZeneca said in July it will be able to manufacture the vaccine at a few dollars per dose. * Pricing in Latin America, while still not final, is not expected to exceed $4 per dose, AstraZeneca's Mexico head said in August. * The Serum Institute of India said in August it would price the vaccine at $3 per dose for India and other emerging economies. * Costs in other regions have not been disclosed so far. * AstraZeneca has said it would not profit from the vaccine during the pandemic, but a report from the Financial Times in October showed the company can declare when it considers the pandemic to have ended in its deals for the vaccine. TESTING * AstraZeneca had to pause global trials on Sept. 6 after an unexplained illness in a participant. * Most trials have since resumed, although the United States has widened its investigation. President Donald Trump is pushing for a vaccine to be fast-tracked before November's presidential elections. * AstraZeneca's CEO said in July that good data had come in on the vaccine, after early-stage trials showed it was safe and produced an immune response. GLOBAL TRIALS (In alphabetical order of geographies) REGION STAGE OF STATUS VOLUNTEERS EXPECTED COMPLETION DEVELOPMENT Brazil Phase III Ongoing, 5,000 estimated, Sept. 2021 (https://bit.ly/2GAeB4K) restarted with participants after pause aged 18 years and in older September India Phase II/III Ongoing, 1,600 estimated, In seven months restarted with participants from August (https://bit.ly/3nAwXTC) after pause aged 18 years and in older September Japan Phase I/II Ongoing, 12 estimated, with Sept. 2021 (https://bit.ly/3nAnImj) restarted participants aged after pause 18 years and older in September Russia Phase III On hold, 100 estimated, with March 2021 (https://bit.ly/36NKpxr) paused in participants aged September 18 years and older South Africa Phase I/II Ongoing, 2000 estimated, Dec. 2021 (https://bit.ly/2Gy8mhS) restarted with 1,950 after pause HIV-uninfected in adults and 50 September people living with HIV UK Phase II/III Ongoing, 12,330 estimated, Aug. 2021 (https://bit.ly/34EOHVj) restarted with participants after pause aged 5 years and in older September U.S. Phase III On hold, 30,000 estimated, Oct. 2022 (https://bit.ly/30O4XCl) paused in with participants September aged 18 years and older DATA AND REGULATORY TIMELINE * The lead developer said in July the vaccine could be rolled out by year-end, but there has been some uncertainty over the timeline since trials were paused. * Experts have predicted a safe and effective vaccine could take 12-18 months to develop. * A scientist leading the studies in August said data could be given to regulators this year. * Data from early-stage trials was published in The Lancet medical journal in July. * Data from late-stage studies was expected around September, but is now anticipated to come in the next few weeks. * Delivery of the first doses was expected between September and October to Americans and Britons, as per the deals signed by AstraZeneca. REGULATORY REVIEWS (Most recent first) REGION/REGULATOR SUBMISSION/R STATUS FORMAL FURTHER EVIEW APPLICATION Canada/Health Rolling Launched in Oct Not submitted Canada submission Europe/European Rolling Launched in Oct Not submitted Medicines Agency review TARGET DOSES/GLOBAL CAPACITY * More than 3 billion doses. TIE-UPS * AstraZeneca has already signed more than a dozen deals to supply the vaccine and a similar number of manufacturing agreements. It has also joined with IQVIA to speed up testing. * AstraZeneca has been granted protection from future liability claims related to the vaccine by most of the countries with which it has struck supply agreements, a senior executive told Reuters in July. MANUFACTURING DEALS (Most recent first) FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and Bioscience, supply the vaccine SCG in Thailand and other nations in southeast Asia Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of Molecular doses through Research sterile finishing services at its manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico Oxford UK 15 million Unknown doses for Biomedica pounds to large-scale reserve commercial manufacturi manufacture under ng expanded deal capacity, further 35 million pounds plus costs payable in certain situations Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug substance used in the vaccine at its Maryland facility. AZ's second deal with firm Foundation Mexico Undisclosed Latin American of Mexican supply with billionaire Argentina, excluding Carlos Slim Brazil, could reach 250 million mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing the INSUD 150 million doses Group for Latin America, excluding Brazil Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses this year, and at least 200 million doses by end-2021 Emergent U.S. $174 Undisclosed doses in BioSolutions million second deal with AZ SK South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions Bioscience of the vaccine until early 2021 R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses Sankyo Fundação Brazil $127 About 30 million Osvaldo Cruz million doses (Fiocruz) Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial Pharmaceutic supply al Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses Biosciences per month Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and packaging capacity at its manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses BioSolutions Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses Institute of for low and India middle-income countries, with 400 million before end-2020 Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing Biomedica unknown number of doses SUPPLY DEALS (Most recent first) REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING DELIVERIES FURTHER Thailand Unknown Undisclosed First batch expected to be available in mid-2021 Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown doses Australia "Enough" for Undisclosed Unknown population of 25 million, free of cost European 300 million, with 750 million By end-2020 Union option of euros for 300 additional 100 million doses million Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021 America, 150 million doses, $600 million excluding and eventually for the first Brazil make at least 400 150 million million doses Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses by March 2021 China Aims for annual Undisclosed By end-2020 production capacity of at least 100 million doses this year, and at least 200 million doses by the end of next year South Korea Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown 100 million doses Serum One billion, Undisclosed 400 million before Institute of unspecified number end-2020 India of doses will go to India Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end- response with $383 from 2020 group CEPI CEPI and Vaccine alliance GAVI United 300 million $1.2 billion By Oct States United 100 million Undisclosed By Sept/Oct Kingdom (Sources: Reuters reporting, press releases, clinical trial registers, World Health Organisation) ($1 = 0.8850 euros) ($1 = 0.8156 pounds) ($1 = 5.6107 reais) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Potter, Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith, Kirsten Donovan)