FACTBOX-Drugmakers rush to develop COVID-19 treatments

(Updates Gilead, Regeneron, Roche, Glenmark) July 14 (Reuters) - Drugmakers around the world are rushing to develop treatments for COVID-19, the fast-spreading respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds of thousands. Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is at the forefront of the efforts to treat the disease, after it helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. The following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments. For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines under development, click here: Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update July 10 Gilead Sciences Inc Several countries, including Israel, have approved the emergency use of remdesivir. Analysis Late-stage trial. showed that the drug helped reduce risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but the company has warned that rigorous clinical trials are needed to confirm that benefit. June 9 AstraZeneca Plc Received $23.7 million in funding from a U.S. government agency to advance the development Starting clinical of antibody-based COVID-19 treatments. studies of two antibody therapies in the next few months. July 7 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Has begun tests of its experimental antibody cocktail in humans. The U.S. government signed Early-stage a $450 million contract for its potential COVID-19 antibody cocktail. trials. July 8 Roche Holding AG The Swiss drugmaker is pressing ahead with a trial of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actmera Enrollment in in COVID-19. The European Commission has reached agreement with Regeneron for supply of late-stage study experimental drugs that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. began in April. June 10 Eli Lilly Has begun early-stage trials for two of its antibody treatments. Results anticipated by June end. May 1 AbbVie Inc Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Company has also Early-stage initiated trial of cancer drug Imbruvica, which it jointly sells with J&J, in COVID-19 trials. patients. May 29 Vir Biotechnology Inc Partnered with Biogen Inc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for development Plans to begin of potential coronavirus treatment. human trials by end of year. July 13 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell favipiravir, a version of Fujifilm Began a Holdings Corp's antiviral drug Avigan, for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 late-stage trial infections. in May. Glenmark is separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug. June 16 Not applicable A trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed the steroid drug dexamethasone, made by Trial ongoing in several generic drugmakers, reduced death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Germany's children. Fresenius SE has said it has enough supply of the drug at hand, and it would seek to increase supply to keep up sufficient deliveries. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)