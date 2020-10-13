FACTBOX-Drugmakers rush to develop COVID-19 treatments

(Updates AstraZeneca, Gilead and Vir) Oct 12 (Reuters) - Drugmakers around the world are rushing to develop treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds of thousands. Several companies are developing antibody treatments, similar to Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's treatment given to U.S. President Donald Trump for his COVID-19 infection. The following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments. For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines under development, click here: Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update September Not applicable European Medicines Agency has endorsed using dexamethasone to treat severely ill COVID-19 Commonly used 18 patients with breathing difficulty. against a range of inflammatory conditions Oct 9 AstraZeneca Plc U.S. government has awarded $486 mln to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses Late-stage trials of the COVID-19 antibody treatment, AZD7442. Oct 8 Gilead Sciences Inc Company releases final data from a study of its COVID-19 treatment remdesivir showing it cut Late-stage trial COVID-19 recovery time by five days, compared with patients who got a placebo. Oct 2 Regeneron U.S. President Donald Trump has been treated with the company's experimental antibody Late-stage cocktail for COVID-19. Trial results have showed the drug improves symptoms in trials. non-hospitalized patients. August 19 Roche Holding AG The Swiss drugmaker has joined up with Regeneron to scale up manufacturing and global Late-stage distribution of Regeneron's antibody cocktail. trials. September Eli Lilly A single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment reduced the need for Mid-stage, 16 hospitalization and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate late-stage. COVID-19. Sept 30 AbbVie Inc Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Oxford University Early-stage is studying whether the company's drug Humira drug is an effective treatment for COVID-19. trials. Oct 6 Vir Biotechnology Inc Vir and partner GlaxoSmithKline to expand trial of experimental COVID-19 antibody to Early-stage 1,300 patients globally after initial use by a group of 20 U.S. volunteers did not raise any trials safety concerns. July 13 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell favipiravir, a version of Fujifilm Began a Holdings Corp's antiviral drug Avigan, for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 late-stage trial infections. in May. Glenmark is separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug. June 16 Not applicable A trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed the steroid drug dexamethasone, made by Trial ongoing in several generic drugmakers, reduced death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Germany's children. Fresenius SE has said it has enough supply of the drug at hand, and it would seek to increase supply to keep up sufficient deliveries. (Reporting by Manas Mishra, Trisha Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta, Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)