FACTBOX-Drugmakers rush to develop COVID-19 treatments

(Adds Eli Lilly getting EUA from the U.S. FDA) Nov 10 (Reuters) - Drugmakers around the world are rushing to develop treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed over a million people. Several companies are developing antibody treatments, similar to Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc's treatment given to U.S. President Donald Trump for his COVID-19 infection. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly and Co's antibody drug for COVID-19, bamlanivimab, for patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions. The following is a list of major companies that are developing treatments. For a separate FACTBOX on vaccines under development, click here: Date of Company Progress Development stage Story link last update Nov 9 Eli Lilly FDA has granted emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab in COVID-19 patients not Mid-stage, hospitalized, based on trial data showing that a one-time infusion of the treatment reduced late-stage. the need for hospitalization or emergency room visits in high-risk COVID-19 patients. Oct 8 Gilead Sciences Inc Company releases final data from a study of its COVID-19 treatment remdesivir showing it cut Late-stage trial COVID-19 recovery time by five days, compared with patients who got a placebo. September Not applicable European Medicines Agency has endorsed using dexamethasone to treat severely ill COVID-19 Commonly used 18 patients with breathing difficulty. against a range of inflammatory conditions Oct 9 AstraZeneca Plc U.S. government has awarded $486 mln to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses Late-stage trials of the COVID-19 antibody treatment, AZD7442. Oct 2 Regeneron U.S. President Donald Trump has been treated with the company's experimental antibody Late-stage cocktail for COVID-19. Trial results have showed the drug improves symptoms in trials. non-hospitalized patients. August 19 Roche Holding AG The Swiss drugmaker has joined up with Regeneron to scale up manufacturing and global Late-stage distribution of Regeneron's antibody cocktail. trials. Sept 30 AbbVie Inc Israel has approved generic version of company's branded HIV drug Kaletra. Oxford University Early-stage is studying whether the company's drug Humira drug is an effective treatment for COVID-19. trials. Oct 6 Vir Biotechnology Inc Vir and partner GlaxoSmithKline to expand trial of experimental COVID-19 antibody to Early-stage 1,300 patients globally after initial use by a group of 20 U.S. volunteers did not raise any trials safety concerns. July 13 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell favipiravir, a version of Fujifilm Began a Holdings Corp's antiviral drug Avigan, for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 late-stage trial infections. in May. Glenmark is separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug. June 16 Not applicable A trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed the steroid drug dexamethasone, made by Trial ongoing in several generic drugmakers, reduced death rates in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Germany's children. Fresenius SE has said it has enough supply of the drug at hand, and it would seek to increase supply to keep up sufficient deliveries. (Reporting by Manas Mishra, Trisha Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)