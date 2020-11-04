FACTBOX-Election results for counties watched by Wall Street

(Updates counties in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin) Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the U.S. presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be indicative of broader trends. Below is the list of counties that Reuters compiled after interviews with more than a dozen investors and political analysts, and the vote counts so far reported by Edison Research. Election experts say some initial results may be distorted by the different ways states handle early votes, which tend to favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden more than Republican President Donald Trump according to opinion polls. A state that first tabulates mail-in ballots, for instance, could lean Democratic until Election Day votes are counted, whereas a state that first counts Election Day votes could appear to favor Trump until absentee ballots are tallied. For more on why these counties, all in battleground states, were selected by investors, click . It remains to be seen which, if any, of these states prove to be bellwethers. Trump is projected to win key states including Florida, Ohio and Texas. County State % expected Trump Biden Trump Obama vote counted (2020) (2020) 2016 2012 so far margin margin (2020) Maricopa AZ 85.9% 46.3% 52.3% 2.84 -10.69 Broward FL 99.1% 34.8% 64.6% -34.91 34.93 Duval FL 100% 47.4% 51% 1.37 -3.61 Jefferson FL 100% 52.9% 46% 5.06 1.75 Miami-Dade FL 96.0% 46% 53.3% -29.39 23.73 Monroe FL 93.3% 53.4% 45.4% 6.82 0.44 Pinellas FL 92.6% 49.2% 49.4% 1.11 5.65% Seminole FL 94.4% 47.9% 50.7% 1.55 -6.47 Sumter FL 98.2% 67.8% 31.7% 38.96 -34.92 Kent MI 77.5% 52.1% 45.8% 3.05 -7.69 Macomb MI 75.3% 55.9% 42.7% 11.53 3.99 Monroe MI 56.5% 61.6% 36.6% 21.97 0.98 Bladen NC 98.3% 56.6% 42.8% 9.39 1.97 Durham NC 100.2% 18% 80.6% -59.50 52.79 Granville NC 97.8% 52.8% 46.1% 2.49 4.54 Mecklenburg NC 95.2% 31.6% 66.7% -29.41 22.41 Trumbull OH 100% 54.5% 44.1% 6.22 23.00 Wood OH 97.4% 52.9% 45.2% 7.99 4.84 Bucks PA 55.3% 56.3% 42.5% -0.78 1.23 Erie PA 69.8% 56.4% 41.8% 1.56 16.03 Luzerne PA 75.8% 62.5% 36.5% 19.31 4.81 Northampton PA 88.5% 51.7% 46.9% 3.78 4.71 Harris TX 95.3% 42.8% 55.8% -12.34 0.08% Tarrant TX 93.1% 49.3% 49.1% 8.61 -15.69 Kenosha WI 69.6% 59.9% 38.3% 0.31 12.23 Notes: * Margin is percentage point difference between total vote shares * 2020 vote counts provided by Edison Research. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. * 2016, 2012 data for races won by Trump and President Barack Obama provided by Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections (Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Lawrence Delevingne, Imani Moise, Alden Bentley, Dan Burns and Paritosh Bansal)