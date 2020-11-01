FACTBOX-'Gritty and witty': reactions to the death of screen legend Sean Connery

(Adds actors Schwarzenegger and Bachchan)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90, was known not only for movie roles including the British secret agent James Bond but also for his support of Scottish independence from Britain. Here are some reactions:

NICOLA STURGEON, FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND

"Sean was a global legend but, first and foremost, he was a patriotic and proud Scot. His towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament was a sign of his dedication to his country.

"He was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude."

BRITISH ACTOR DANIEL CRAIG, A FELLOW JAMES BOND

"It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema.

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

JAMES BOND PRODUCERS MICHAEL G WILSON AND BARBARA BROCCOLI

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name's Bond ... James Bond'.

"He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

AUSTRALIAN ACTOR HUGH JACKMAN

"I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

SAM NEILL, ACTOR AND "THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER" CO-STAR

"Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power — that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor."

BRITISH MUSICIAN ELTON JOHN

"A true screen legend."

U.S. ACTOR AND POLITICIAN ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

"Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I'm not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family."

INDIAN ACTOR ABISHEK BACHCHAN

"We've lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you."

BRITISH ACTOR ELIZABETH HURLEY

"RIP the glorious Sean Connery."

AMERICAN ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI

"Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end."

