FACTBOX-How France plans to ease its COVID-19 lockdown

25 Nov 2020 / 03:45 H.

    PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the worst of the COVID-19 second wave was over in France, and announced the start of a phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

    The progression from one phase to the next will be contingent on coronavirus transmission rates staying on a downward trajectory, he said.

    Below are details of the plan Macron unveiled in a televised address to the nation:

    PHASE ONE - FROM NOV. 28

    * Lockdown will remain in place, but people will be able to exercise outside for three hours a day, versus the one hour at the moment, and within a 20 km radius of their homes, versus the 1 km radius allowed now.

    * Shops selling non-essential good skuch as clothes, shoes and toys will be allowed to re-open

    * Indoor religious services will be allowed to resume, but the number of worshippers will be capped at 30 people.

    PHASE TWO - FROM DEC. 15

    * Lockdown is lifted

    * A curfew will be in place between the hours of 9:00 pm and 7:00 am daily.

    *Cinemas and theatres will be allowed to re-open

    PHASE THREE - FROM JAN. 20

    * Bars, restaurants and cafes can re-open

    * Universities can resume in-person teaching

    * Gyms can re-open

    (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Christian Lowe)

