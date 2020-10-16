FACTBOX-Industry reaction to UK PM Johnson's Brexit statement

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement.

Following is initial industry reaction:

IAN WRIGHT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FOOD AND DRINK FEDERATION:

"The Prime Minister's statement signals that we are heading into very dangerous territory.

"In the event of a no-deal Brexit, shoppers will - literally - pay a heavy price. Imported food and drink from the EU will face eye-watering tariffs, averaging 18%, and kick-starting price rises.

"At the same time, border delays and disruption will bring further costs which will not be subsumed by industry. A no-deal outcome is bad for food and drink businesses, bad for food security, and bad for every household in Great Britain."

MIKE CHERRY, CHAIRMAN, FEDERATION OF SMALL BUSINESSES:

"More than four years on from the referendum, clarity is needed now more than ever. A pro-business, ambitious trade agreement remains the best outcome.

"The last time we were told to prepare for a no-deal scenario you saw a big uptick in stockpiling. There simply isn't the cash or staff capacity to make that possible this time round, with a lot of employees still furloughed amid weak demand.

"A lot of small businesses have shelled out thousands to make their premises safe at a time when they had little or no revenue coming in, only to be told to close.

"If the Government wants firms to step up preparations for a new relationship with the EU, it needs to make doing so financially viable. At the moment, thousands of small businesses are running on near empty." (Editing by Keith Weir/Mark Heinrich)