FACTBOX-Key television nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nominations for the Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced on Wednesday. The awards ceremony, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held on Feb. 28.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Great"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Emily in Paris"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Al Pacino - "Hunters"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"