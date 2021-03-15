SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

15 Mar 2021 / 12:00 H.

    March 14 (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.

    Following is a list of winners in key categories.

    ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    "Folklore" — Taylor Swift

    RECORD OF THE YEAR

    "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

    SONG OF THE YEAR

    "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

    BEST NEW ARTIST

    Megan Thee Stallion

    BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

    "Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

    BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

    "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

    BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

    "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

    BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

    "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

    BEST ROCK ALBUM

    "The New Abnormal" - The Strokes

    BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

    "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

    BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

    "Jesus is King" - Kanye West

    BEST MUSIC VIDEO

    "Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid

    BEST MUSIC FILM

    "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt

    BEST MUSICAL THEATRE ALBUM

    "Jagged Little Pill" - Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast

    (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Diane Craft)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast