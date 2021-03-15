FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

March 14 (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Folklore" — Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
SONG OF THE YEAR
"I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"The New Abnormal" - The Strokes
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
"Jesus is King" - Kanye West
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid
BEST MUSIC FILM
"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt
BEST MUSICAL THEATRE ALBUM
"Jagged Little Pill" - Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast
