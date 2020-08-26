FACTBOX-'Land of Opportunity': Quotes from Day 2 of Republican National Convention

(Adds Rand Paul, Larry Kudlow)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo led an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.

The following quotes include delivered speeches, as well as prepared remarks selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance.

MYRON LIZER, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE NAVAJO NATION:

"We for years fought congressional battles with past congressmen and senators that were part of a broken system that ignored us. That is, until President Trump took office."

"Whenever we meet with President Trump, he has always made it a priority to repair the relationship with our federal family."

U.S. SENATOR RAND PAUL OF KENTUCKY:

"I'm supporting President Trump because he believes as I do that a strong America cannot fight endless wars. We must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires." ​ "Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation. I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported war in Serbia, Syria and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home."

JASON JOYCE, MAINE LOBSTERMAN:

"As long as Trump is president, fishing families like mine will have a voice."

CRIS PETERSON, WISCONSIN DAIRY FARMER:

"As a businessman, President Trump understands that farming is a complicated, capital-intensive and risky business. More than any president, he has acknowledged the importance of farmers and agriculture."

LARRY KUDLOW, WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER:

"Look, our economic choice is very clear. Do you want economic health, prosperity opportunity and optimism, or do you want to turn back to the dark days of stagnation, recession and pessimism? I believe, there can't be better economic policies than we've had in recent years. So I say stay with him."

ABBY JOHNSON, ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVIST (in prepared remarks):

"Life is a core tenet of who we are as Americans. This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life president we've ever had. That's something that should compel you to action."

NICHOLAS SANDMANN, HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT WHOSE INTERACTION WITH PROTESTERS OUTSIDE THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL WENT VIRAL (in prepared remarks):

"In November, I believe this country must unite around a President who calls the media out and refuses to allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts. I believe we must join with a president who will challenge the media to return to objective journalism."

RYAN HOLETS, NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER (in prepared remarks):

"I hold a special place in my heart for those facing opioid addiction. That's why I'm enormously grateful to the president for his leadership in fighting this deadly enemy. Through his efforts, we are turning the tide on the crisis of addiction."

(Compiled by Sonya Hepinstall; Editing by Peter Cooney)