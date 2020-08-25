FACTBOX-"Land of Promise": speakers at the U.S. Republican National Convention

(Adds quotes)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the four-day Republican National Convention on Monday with comments to Republicans formally backing his bid for a second term, followed by the main event featuring speeches by "everyday Americans." [nL1N2FQ0C8

The following includes Trump's speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, and delivered speeches, as well as prepared remarks selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election. We're going to win."

"What they're doing is using COVID to steal an election. They're using COVID to defraud the American people - all of our people - of a fair and free election."

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER OF THE YOUNG CONSERVATIVES GROUP, TURNING POINT USA:

"America is a gift from God, preserved only by heroes who dared to fight and protect it as their own."

"In this country it means you can speak your mind without retribution - without being kicked off of social media by a self-righteous censor in Silicon Valley. It means you can freely practice your religion and that church is more essential than a casino. And it means that we judge people on actions not on their immutable characteristics."

"The American way of life is being dismantled by a group of bitter, deceitful, vengeful activists who have never built anything in their lives."

TANYA WEINREIS, WHO OWNS A CHAIN OF COFFEE SHOPS IN MONTANA:

"I am so grateful that we have leaders like President Trump standing up for us. ... Thank you, President Trump - it is so exciting to be a part of this great American comeback story."

KIM KLACIK, RUNNING FOR THE U.S. CONGRESS IN MARYLAND:

"I want Baltimore to be an example to Republicans around the country that we can compete in our inner cities if we reach out to the citizens and deliver real results. President Trump is bringing this country back roaring. He's bringing the American Spirit to life - for all Americans."

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIR RONNA MCDANIEL:

"The truth is, there's only one person who has empathized with everyday Americans, and actually been fighting for them over the past four years, and that is President Donald Trump."

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER AND NFL RUNNING BACK (in prepared remarks):

"I watched him treat the janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run."

"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is 'racist.' I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist."

ANDREW POLLACK, WHOSE DAUGHTER MEADOW WAS KILLED IN THE 2018 PARKLAND, FLORIDA, SCHOOL SHOOTING (in prepared remarks):

"I got to see who (President Trump) really is. He's a good man and a great listener. And he cuts through the BS."

MARK AND PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY, THE COUPLE WHO BRANDISHED GUNS AGAINST ANTI-RACISM PROTESTERS IN ST. LOUIS (in prepared remarks):

"Democrats no longer view the government's job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens."

"These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats' America."

