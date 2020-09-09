FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Nine leading U.S. and European vaccine developers pledged on Tuesday to uphold scientific standards in the global race to contain the coronavirus pandemic after a rise in concern that some experimental immunisations might not undergo full checks.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet team of top ministers they must work to stop the spread of the coronavirus from the young to older people to prevent hospitalisations, as Britain reported 30 new deaths on Tuesday, up from 3 on Monday.

* Belgium's plans to forge a fully fledged government 16 months after an election were put on hold after one of the two mediators charged with the job tested positive for COVID-19.

* The number of new infections in the Netherlands jumped 51% last week to their highest level since the end of April.

* Spain's foreign minister said her government was pushing for EU harmonisation of COVID travel measures to limit problems for tourists and operators.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* As Japan's ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race, frontrunner and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said coronavirus should take priority in deciding on a snap election.

* Malaysian authorities reminded the public to avoid physical contact, including fist bumps as a form of greeting, as the number of new cases in the country climbed to a three-month high.

* Hong Kong will expand the size of public gatherings to four people and re-open more sports venues from Friday.

* A spike in infections in Indonesia's island of Bali and Thailand's first local transmission in 100 days have knocked hopes of reviving vital tourism industries.

AMERICAS

* The Republican leaders of the U.S. Senate will introduce a proposal for additional coronavirus relief on Tuesday and could schedule a vote as soon as this week.

* A senior lawmaker said Mexico's 2021 spending blueprint will likely forecast revenue similar to this year, modestly boosting health spending but keeping taxes at current levels - as it balances reviving a battered economy while sticking to the president's austerity promises.

* Argentina's death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, with almost half of coronavirus tests yielding a positive result.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigerian resident doctors began their second strike of the year over pay and working conditions amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

* Egypt's total recorded cases hit 100,041 on Monday, while its total death toll reached 5,541.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture the drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine, as it looks to boost the supply ahead of large trials this month.

* Siberia's Vector virology institute completed early-stage human trials of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

* South Korea's Celltrion will begin commercial production of its COVID-19 antibody drug this month, as it pushes ahead with clinical trials.

* Japan approved $6.32 billion from emergency budget reserves for coronavirus vaccines.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equity markets and oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as a sharp sell-off in technology stocks and rising concerns over the U.K. leaving the European Union without a trade agreement threatened to stall a rally that had pushed world shares near record highs despite the pandemic.

* The European Union wants to reposition its economy to become more independent from global powers like Asia and the United States in the production of medicines and processors.

* Disruption to schooling stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic will cause a skill loss that could result in a 1.5% drop in global economic output for the rest of this century.

* Russia is considering cutting spending on the military as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have pummelled its economy.

* Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers have not extended sponsors' contracts set to expire at the end of the year, sources said, leaving some questioning whether to continue.

