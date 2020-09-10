FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Germany's Foreign Ministry advised tourists against travelling to a batch of European destinations including Prague, Geneva, Dubrovnik and Corsica due to high coronavirus infection rates.

* France's daily new COVID-19 infections rose by more than 8,500 for the third time in six days on Wednesday, with the disease spreading at its fastest pace since it emerged in the country.

* Spanish bar, restaurant and nightclub owners gathered in central Madrid to ask the government for tax cuts and support.

* Georgia has banned weddings and other types of public ceremony from Sept. 10 and postponed theatre and cinema openings.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia's capital will reinstate widespread social restrictions as cases and deaths increase and hospitals fill up, its governor said.

AMERICAS

* U.S. Senate leaders held onto their radically different positions on what is needed to address the continuing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, one day before a vote on a modest Republican bill that appeared destined for defeat.

* The U.S. government is set to end enhanced screening of some international passengers for COVID-19 and drop requirements that travelers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated U.S. airports.

* The governor of Brazil's São Paulo state said that Phase 3 clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd have shown promising results and it may be available to Brazilians as early as December.

* Mexico's finance minister said the government's 2021 growth estimate of 4.6% was not over-optimistic, and did not depend on the development of a vaccine.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A deal signed by the Kenyan government to lease medical equipment in a $580 million deal was a "criminal enterprise" that flooded hospitals with overpriced, unnecessary equipment, a senate committee said in a report.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Commission said it had entered final-stage talks with BioNTech-Pfizer to buy up to 300 million doses of a potential vaccine.

* Twenty-six scientists, most of them working at universities in Italy, have signed an open letter questioning the reliability of the data presented in the early-stage trial results of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, named "Sputnik-V".

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a record high, a U.N. report showed, as the economic slowdown had little long-term effect.

* The stalling of a global economic recovery is leading to a fresh build-up of oil supplies, pushing traders to book tankers to store millions of barrels of crude oil and refined fuels at sea again.

