FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization does not expect there to be widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published on Friday by The Lancet medical journal that were hailed by Moscow as an answer to its critics.

* Surging coronavirus cases in Ankara are stretching hospitals to the limit and Turkish authorities need to impose a fresh lockdown to bring the virus under control, doctors in the Turkish capital say.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's government said on Friday it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.

* South Korea's top medical body faced a rift on Friday after trainee doctors rejected a deal by its leader to end a two-week-old strike, although the government backed down from reform plans aimed at averting future epidemics.

AMERICAS

* White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said negotiations on another coronavirus relief bill are continuing, but said the United States can survive the end of the year without another round of aid meant to alleviate economic pain caused by the pandemic.

* U.S. deaths from the coronavirus will reach 410,000 by the end of the year, more than double the current death toll, and deaths could soar to 3,000 per day in December, the University of Washington's health institute forecast.

* Seven months after Brazil declared a state of emergency because of the pandemic, the country's Health Ministry has distributed less than a third of the 22.9 million available RT-PCR test kits, O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.

* More health workers have died from the novel coronavirus in Mexico than any other country on the planet, Amnesty International said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772.

* Gaza has reported hundreds of coronavirus infections since the first case emerged in the general population last week, and a U.N. aid group warned that a lack of key medical items could make it hard to treat the disease effectively.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Drugmaker Roche said it had received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a test to quickly detect whether a patient has SARS-CoV-2 or one of two forms of influenza.

* Mexico said it plans to take part in stage 3 trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, part of the nation's efforts to secure supplies of possible future COVID-19 vaccines.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global stocks fell for a second straight day and was poised for its biggest weekly decline in three months on Friday as a plunge in tech shares resumed, while the dollar kept climbing following the U.S. payrolls report.

* Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled readiness to compile a third extra budget to respond to the pandemic if he succeeds outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

