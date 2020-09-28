FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Adds new developments)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million on Monday, while its death toll surpassed 95,000. Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said infections could hit 19,200 per day if trends continue but stressed that the economy must be kept running, Bild reported.

* Britain is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising.

* Cases in Ukraine have surpassed 200,000 with a death toll of 3,996, the country's security council said.

* A male migrant died of COVID-19 on Sunday, the first reported death of an asylum seeker since the pandemic broke out in Greece in late February, a government official said.

AMERICAS

* Positive COVID-19 test rates are topping 25% in some U.S. Midwest states, as cases and hospitalizations also surge in the region.

* A document on the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine programme shows that roughly 60 military officials are involved in the leadership and many of them have never worked in healthcare, Stat News reported.

* Chile's president launched a $2 billion plan to create new jobs or recover those lost during lockdown.

* Mexico's confirmed cases rose to 730,317 on Sunday, with a total reported death toll of 76,430.

* Brazil has registered over 4.7 million confirmed cases and 141,741 deaths.

* The largest city in Brazil's Amazon has closed bars and river beaches to contain a new surge in coronavirus cases, a trend that may dash theories that Manaus was one of the world's first places to reach collective, or herd, immunity.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing said it will protect whistleblowers who disclose information about public health emergencies, as part of China's efforts to fix systemic faults that hindered its initial response.

* Malaysia said it will impose strict restrictions in four districts in its largest palm oil producing state Sabah after reporting more than 1,000 infections there in September.

* Thailand extended a grace period for visa renewals for foreigners stranded in the country until the end of October, as travel restrictions remain in place.

* Australia's hotspot city of Melbourne is on track to return to near normal by Christmas, strengthening hopes for major summer sporting events to go ahead.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Under lockdown, Israel has become doubly deserted on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

* Leading Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil has been infected with a mild case of coronavirus, his party said, as cases surge throughout the country.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares opened higher on Monday after strong economic data from China helped lift sentiment in the Asian session, but the dollar was in demand with investors cautious over the second wave of COVID-19 and upcoming U.S. elections.

* Russia's energy minister said the global oil market has been stable for the past few months and the balance between supply and demand has been restored, while uncertainties, such as a rise in COVID-19 cases, remain.

* China expects a significant rebound in domestic travel over the upcoming Golden Week holiday, with flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel bookings.

