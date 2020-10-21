FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Tuesday urged their residents to not travel between the three states as the U.S. Northeast sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, while California said major theme parks including Disneyland would not be opening anytime soon.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild respiratory symptoms.

* Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will have to self-isolate pending a coronavirus test after coming into contact late last week with a top military officer who later tested positive for COVID-19.

* British PM Boris Johnson said he would impose tougher lockdown restrictions on the Greater Manchester region in northern England despite failing to reach a deal on funding support with local leaders.

* The Spanish government is considering new restrictions in hard-hit regions like Madrid.

* Italy's southern Campania region said it planned to introduce a nighttime curfew from the weekend, while other areas started drawing up their own restrictions.

* Berlin's municipal government made it compulsory to wear masks at markets, in queues and on 10 busy shopping streets, but stopped short of imposing another lockdown.

AMERICAS

* Mexican authorities are calling on cemeteries to close to public visitors ahead of the Day of the Dead, a celebration that usually draws hundreds of thousands of people nationwide.

* Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has fallen ill with a suspected case of COVID-19.

* Venezuela plans to vaccinate citizens with Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines, which could arrive in the South American nation in December or January.

* Mexico could share some liabilities arising from any adverse side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the country, but it will negotiate the issue once laboratories have finished developing the medicines.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* A city in China's Zhejiang province will offer experimental coronavirus vaccines to its residents, as China broadens an emergency use programme to people in non-priority groups.

* Australia's most heavily hit coronavirus state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low single digit new cases, as the state government said it was on track to announce fresh easing measures at the weekend.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa is investigating 10.5 billion rand of the government's coronavirus spending for corruption, more than double the amount they were investigating two months ago.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a new round of U.S. stimulus drew money into equities from government debt.

* The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party.

* Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday the central bank must take "swift and appropriate" action if the coronavirus shock delays the country's economic recovery.

