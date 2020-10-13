FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said, highlighting the need for frequent cleaning and handwashing.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* The number of new cases rose 11% in the United States last week compared to the previous seven days, with infections spreading rapidly in the Midwest, which reported some of the highest positive test rates, according to a Reuters analysis.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and was not an infection risk for others.

EUROPE

* The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England.

* Four members of the Vatican Swiss Guards, the elite and colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vatican said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Chinese city of Qingdao said it will test its entire population of more than 9 million people for coronavirus, after discovering 12 new infections that appeared to be linked to a hospital treating imported infections.

* Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as cases slow.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran registered a daily record 272 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking total fatalities to 28,816 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

* Kenyan schoolchildren in grades four, eight and 12 returned to class, ending a months-long closure of all educational institutions in the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Thailand has agreed to manufacture and supply AstraZeneca Plc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the southeast Asian country and other nations in the region, the British and Thai governments said.

* the United Arab Emirates will host the second human trial abroad of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V.

* Abbott Laboratories said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for its lab-based COVID-19 antibody blood test.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The international community must do more to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.

* The Bank of England asked banks how ready they are for zero or negative interest rates.

* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed his readiness to take additional monetary easing steps.

* The last pints could be pulled in some pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new restrictions will wipe out their businesses.

* Mexican industry expanded less in August than in previous months, official data showed.

