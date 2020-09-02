FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Union's public health agency said, meanwhile the British government re-imposed local restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The first shots of British drug maker AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine could be on the market by the end of 2020, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

* European Union states could buy potential COVID-19 vaccines through a procurement scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, the EU Commission said in what appears to be a change in position.

* Greece recorded its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos.

* Germany will not need another national lockdown over the winter to keep the coronavirus under control despite rising infections, Health Minister said.

* Ukraine registered a record 2,495 new cases and 51 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

* The Czech Republic's chief public health officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong said it would relax some restrictions but would cancel the annual firework display to mark China's national day on Oct. 1 for a second year in a row.

* More than 40% of new cases in South Korea are being found in people over the age of 60, health authorities said.

* Australia's most-populous state reported the biggest daily jump in infections in two weeks but said there were no plans to cancel the New Year fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.

* Japan is considering offering the coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.

AMERICAS

* U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday that "serious differences" remain between Democrats and the White House over the coronavirus relief legislation.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping nationwide order temporarily halting millions of U.S. renters from being evicted.

* Brazil's national tally of infections approached 4 million, while in Mexico, total cases surpassed 600,000.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's auditor general said that some of the money in its 500 billion rand ($30 billion) COVID-19 relief package may have been fraudulently paid to improper beneficiaries.

* The United Arab Emirates recorded over 700 new infections on Wednesday, its highest daily increase in more than three months.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European health regulator said it was evaluating Taw Pharma's branded steroidal drug dexamethasone as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will organize meetings with independent group of experts to review data of vaccine candidates and advice the agency.

* Treating critically ill patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20%, an analysis of seven international trials found, prompting the World Health Organisation to update its advice on treatment.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global stocks gained to hit an intraday record on Wednesday as investors looked to improving economic data and anticipation that Washington would be able to provide more stimulus to support the recovery from coronavirus lockdowns.

* India is facing potential delays in the harvest of its massive sugarcane crop, threatening supply worldwide, as millions of migrant workers may be scared to travel due to the novel coronavirus.

* Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as virus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery.

