FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Most people would get a COVID-19 vaccine if their government or employer recommended it, results of a global poll showed on Tuesday, amid growing concerns about public distrust of the shots being developed at speed to end the pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* The Spanish government is considering new restrictions, including possible curfews, in hard-hit regions like Madrid, its health minister said. The country would receive 31.6 million doses of the vaccine currently being developed by AstraZeneca between December and June, if it is ready.

* Italy's southern Campania region plans to introduce a nighttime curfew from the coming weekend to tackle a surge in cases.

* Russia recorded a record high 16,319 new cases on Tuesday, including 4,999 in the capital Moscow.

* Passengers will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, The Times reported.

* Ireland announced some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 constraints, shutting non-essential retail, limiting restaurants and pubs to take away service and telling people not to travel more than five kilometres (3 miles) from their home.

AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump pushed for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, saying he would accept a deal worth more than $2.2 trillion despite opposition to large spending measures among his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

* Canada reported a new COVID-19 milestone on Monday with total infections rising above 200,000 since the pandemic began and as the country's second wave was expected to be worse than the first.

* Argentina has become the fifth country with more than 1 million cases, making it the smallest nation by far to reach the grim milestone.

* Mexico City's mayor warned tighter coronavirus curbs could be imposed later in the week as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months, as new cases maintained decreasing trend from a peak in September.

* Singapore plans to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests for events such as weddings and business conferences, as the city-state looks to further reopen its economy.

* Australia's Victoria state may accelerate the easing of restrictions after reporting just one new COVID-19 case.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's health ministry on Tuesday reported 5,039 new infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest ever daily tally, pushing the national total to 539,670.

* South Africa is investigating 10.5 billion rand ($636.2 million) of the government's coronavirus spending for corruption, more than double the amount they were investigating two months ago.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain will help to fund trials using a manufactured COVID-19 virus to deliberately infect young healthy volunteers with the hope of accelerating the development of vaccines against it.

* France's Ose Immunotherapeutics will enrol up to 400 patients for the first two stages of clinical trials of an experimental vaccine.

* Moderna Inc expects interim results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in November and that the U.S. government could give an emergency use nod in December, WSJ reported on Monday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street opened higher and the dollar hit a one-week low on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more relief from Washington with U.S. Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Mexico has so far recovered 320,000 of the roughly 1 million formal jobs that it lost in the pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

* Irish gross domestic product is set to fall by 3.5% this year as a result of a new move to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions, while the budget deficit will increase to 6.5% of GDP.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, William Maclean)