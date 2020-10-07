FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The coronavirus aid and the disease's spread in the White House were in focus, as President Donald Trump halted talks with Congress over a large stimulus, while White House senior adviser Stephen Miller also contracted the virus.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump ended negotiations with Congress over a large coronavirus bill, crumbling prospects of more aid for Americans battling the pandemic and U.S. airlines seeking to avert a wave of layoffs

* White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tested positive for COVID-19, the latest case to be reported among Trump's inner circle, while infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said infections at the White House could have been prevented.

* The U.S. FDA told coronavirus vaccine developers it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use, a requirement that would likely push any U.S. vaccine availability past the Nov. 3 presidential election.

* The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive.

* Brazil registered 41,906 new cases, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11.

EUROPE

* European countries are facing shortages of COVID-19 drug remdesivir because limited supplies are running out, officials said, with cases surging and the United States having bought up most of drugmaker Gilead's output.

* Finland reported its highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began.

* Belgium will tighten restrictions at the end of the week, limiting groups to a maximum of four people.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's city of Melbourne, capital of the coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria, reported the lowest two-week average of new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates surpassed 100,000 recorded cases.

* Iran will require face masks in public in the capital Tehran from Saturday.

* Organisers of an annual religious festival in Touba, Senegal expected 3 million to 5 million pilgrims this week, even after the main ceremony was cancelled to mitigate risks.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's safety guidelines will likely push COVID-19 vaccine authorization past the Nov.3 presidential election.

* A COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization said.

* Canada said that it had signed a deal with Abbott to purchase up to 20.5 million Panbio COVID-19 antigen tests as Health Canada approved the device, the first of its kind in Canada.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stock markets edged higher, brushing off Wall Street's weaker finish, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly broke off economic stimulus negotiations with lawmakers.

* Top U.S. and European central bankers called for renewed government spending to support families and businesses as the battle against the coronavirus-triggered recession enters a newly critical phase.

(Compiled by Uttaresh.V, Devika Syamnath, Sarah Morland; Editing by David Gregorio and Arun Koyyur)