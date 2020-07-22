FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans to wear a mask, even as the governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Barcelona authorities on Tuesday cut the number of people allowed on to the city's beaches to 32,000 from 38,000.

* Austria is reintroducing a requirement that face masks be worn in supermarkets, banks and post offices.

* Fears over the coronavirus will see the Nobel prize banquet cancelled for the first time in over half a century.

AMERICAS

* White House officials and top congressional Democrats discussed a next round of coronavirus relief that would include extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools.

* Canada's recent increase in cases was expected as the economy reopens, a senior medical official said, while expressing concern about how many young people were contracting the virus.

* The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing "no signs of slowing down" in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization's director said.

* Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Passengers of China-bound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, China's aviation authority said.

* Nepal will allow regular international airline flights from August 17, a minister said on Tuesday, nearly four months after suspending them to curb the spread of the pandemic.

* Australia will spend a $16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis.

* Two members of the South African cabinet have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

* Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government would impose a night-time curfew and tighten other measures.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said.

* South Korean epidemiologists have found that people were more likely to contract the new coronavirus from members of their own households than from contacts outside the home.

* Brazil approved clinical trials starting in August for a potential COVID-19 vaccine under joint development by Pfizer and BioNTech.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months after EU leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus.

* Brazil's central bank launched a new program aimed at providing up to 120 billion reais ($23 billion) in loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

* Canada's House of Commons elected chamber voted to approve the expansion of an emergency wage subsidy program so all businesses suffering losses from the outbreak will benefit.

