FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

July 12 (Reuters) - Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for COVID-19, the family said, in one of the highest-profile cases of the pandemic sweeping India.

EUROPE

* Voters in northern Spain protected themselves with face masks and hand sanitizer before voting as Galicia and the Basque Country held regional elections despite new localised COVID-19 outbreaks

* Hungary has imposed new restrictions on cross-border travel as of next Wednesday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a surge in new cases in several countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

AMERICAS

* As Florida posts the biggest surge of coronavirus cases in the country, Walt Disney World in Orlando opened to the public for the first time in four months and anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant.

* The federal health guidelines on how U.S. schools can safely reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak - criticized by President Donald Trump as too tough - should be mandatory, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's Victoria state marked a week of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections, while a community outbreak in neighbouring New South Wales has put the state on high alert.

* Vietnam's most seriously ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who at one point seemed close to death, left hospital on Saturday on his way home after a dramatic recovery that attracted national attention.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv, angered by what they say has been an inept government response to the economic hits they have taken during the pandemic.

* A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, the company manager said, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the "highest bidder," saying relying on market forces would prolong the pandemic.

* India's Biocon Ltd has received regulatory approval for its drug Itolizumab to be used on coronavirus infected patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress, the biopharmaceutical company said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Austria, one of the "frugal four" seeking changes to the European Union's planned coronavirus recovery fund, wants a bigger share of that aid to go to the bloc's poorest countries, its leader said.

* Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron threw his support behind a second stimulus package to help those hurt by the coronavirus outbreak despite the extra spending that is expected to boost budget deficits in the next two years.

