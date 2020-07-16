SEARCH
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

16 Jul 2020 / 08:54 H.

    (Updates with fresh developments)

    July 15 (Reuters) - Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt became the first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, while the country's leading expert on infectious diseases said he was confident the United States will meet its goal of a vaccine by the year's end.

    DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

    EUROPE

    * Barcelona may bring back some restrictions on daily life after the number of coronavirus cases tripled in a week.

    * Sweden said its decision to keep schools open did not spur pandemic spread among children.

    * Belgium postponed a further easing of rules on social gatherings after an uptick in the number of infections.

    * Ireland has delayed the planned opening of bars and nightclubs by three weeks to Aug. 10.

    * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed on Wednesday to holding an inquiry into the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis but said now was not the time.

    AMERICAS

    * Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters he has tested positive for coronavirus again.

    * Argentina has suspended exports to China from six meat packing plants after COVID-19 cases were found among their employees.

    * Leftist guerrillas and criminal organizations have attacked and killed civilians while enforcing curfews and quarantines across Colombia.

    * Canada is on the cusp of zero deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March, but officials see worrying signs of a new spike as provinces lift restrictions.

    ASIA-PACIFIC

    * Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is enforcing partial coronavirus restrictions in the capital for another two weeks.

    * Australia's most populous states will impose harsher restrictions on movement if a COVID-19 outbreak is not quickly bought under control.

    * Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan for government grants for all Israelis amid growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

    * Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for infections, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while Tokyo's governor said the situation was "rather severe".

    MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

    * South Africa's cases of COVID-19 crossed 300,000, the most in Africa and among the 10 highest in the world.

    * COVID-19 has killed four Kenyan health workers and infected 450, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as word emerged of a slew of cases in Kenya's biggest maternity hospital.

    MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

    * The U.S. government will buy Becton, Dickinson and Co's COVID-19 testing devices and kits, the company said.

    * The Lancet medical journal said it will publish keenly awaited phase 1 clinical trial data on a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University on Monday.

    * Russian scientists hailed the results of their first clinical trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine, saying it had been proved safe and that volunteers had developed an immune response.

    ECONOMIC FALLOUT

    * World shares strode to four-month highs on Wednesday as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine offset rising U.S.-China tensions and also helped lift the euro and oil prices on improved sentiment.

    * The coronavirus pandemic will swell the ranks of the poor and unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean and drag the region´s economic output down by 9.1%, a United Nations agency said.

    * Canada's economic growth will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022, the Bank of Canada said.

    (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Devika Syamnath and Ramakrishnan M; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu, Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)

