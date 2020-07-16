FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 15 (Reuters) - Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt became the first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, while the country's leading expert on infectious diseases said he was confident the United States will meet its goal of a vaccine by the year's end.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Barcelona may bring back some restrictions on daily life after the number of coronavirus cases tripled in a week.

* Sweden said its decision to keep schools open did not spur pandemic spread among children.

* Belgium postponed a further easing of rules on social gatherings after an uptick in the number of infections.

* Ireland has delayed the planned opening of bars and nightclubs by three weeks to Aug. 10.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed on Wednesday to holding an inquiry into the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis but said now was not the time.

AMERICAS

* Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters he has tested positive for coronavirus again.

* Argentina has suspended exports to China from six meat packing plants after COVID-19 cases were found among their employees.

* Leftist guerrillas and criminal organizations have attacked and killed civilians while enforcing curfews and quarantines across Colombia.

* Canada is on the cusp of zero deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since March, but officials see worrying signs of a new spike as provinces lift restrictions.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is enforcing partial coronavirus restrictions in the capital for another two weeks.

* Australia's most populous states will impose harsher restrictions on movement if a COVID-19 outbreak is not quickly bought under control.

* Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan for government grants for all Israelis amid growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

* Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for infections, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while Tokyo's governor said the situation was "rather severe".

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's cases of COVID-19 crossed 300,000, the most in Africa and among the 10 highest in the world.

* COVID-19 has killed four Kenyan health workers and infected 450, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as word emerged of a slew of cases in Kenya's biggest maternity hospital.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. government will buy Becton, Dickinson and Co's COVID-19 testing devices and kits, the company said.

* The Lancet medical journal said it will publish keenly awaited phase 1 clinical trial data on a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University on Monday.

* Russian scientists hailed the results of their first clinical trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine, saying it had been proved safe and that volunteers had developed an immune response.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World shares strode to four-month highs on Wednesday as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine offset rising U.S.-China tensions and also helped lift the euro and oil prices on improved sentiment.

* The coronavirus pandemic will swell the ranks of the poor and unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean and drag the region´s economic output down by 9.1%, a United Nations agency said.

* Canada's economic growth will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022, the Bank of Canada said.

