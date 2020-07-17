FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 16 (Reuters) - More U.S. state governors on Thursday required residents to wear face-coverings in public, while the UK's chief scientific adviser said Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The new coronavirus has directly caused the death of nine out of 10 of Italian COVID-19 victims, a new study said.

* Spain reported the steepest daily jump in coronavirus infections in over two months, with 580 new cases registered as of the previous day.

* The British government eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester.

AMERICAS

* Canada's federal government will give more than C$19 billion ($14 billion) to help pay for the costs of restarting the economy after several months of lockdowns.

* Restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through Aug. 21, Canada and the United States announced.

* Lockdown measures in Brazil led to the temporary or permanent closure of 522,700 firms in the first two weeks of June, while the number of cases is set to cross 2 million.

* Bars and restaurants in New York City that receive three "strikes" for failing to enforce social distancing will be forced to close, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The number of coronavirus cases in India neared one million on Thursday as infection numbers rose in the countryside.

* China's central bank governor Yi Gang said the International Monetary Fund should turn to special drawing rights in responding to the pandemic.

* Japan said it will exclude people living or vacationing in Tokyo from a tourism campaign due to a record number of infections there.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got a lukewarm reception to a plan to grant money to all Israelis to kick-start the economy amid the pandemic. * Hospitals in Iran face acute shortages of medical personnel and beds as the country tackles a powerful second wave of infections.

* Jordan said it will partially resume commercial flights from August to a limited number of European and Asian countries on an internationally approved safe list.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson is in talks with the government of Japan and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about locking up allocations of its potential COVID-19 vaccine as it prepares to kick off human trials.

* Hydroxychloroquine was ineffective for patients with a mild version of COVID-19 in a study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota.

* Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi using up to 15,000 volunteers.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Government debt yields and global equity markets fell on Thursday as a growing number of U.S. coronavirus cases weighed on risk sentiment, which was also hurt by deteriorating U.S.-China relations and discouraging Chinese data.

* U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in June as consumers bought big-ticket items like motor vehicles and dined out, but a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases is chipping at the budding recovery.

* Australia's jobless rate hit a 22-year high even though employment surged by a record in June.

