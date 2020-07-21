FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 20 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic is surging in the United States to record levels just as government economic support programmes are due to expire. In Europe, EU leaders appear closer to a deal on a recovery fund for the bloc's pandemic-ravaged economy.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Signs emerged that leaders of northern EU countries were willing to compromise on a $2 trillion stimulus plan as talks in Brussels extended to a fourth day.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not promise there would be a successful vaccine by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies.

* The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the football calendar, organisers France Football magazine said.

* Express COVID-19 testing will be available for some passengers at Russia's busiest airport from Monday as part of a pilot project aimed at allowing air travel and tourism to resume safely.

AMERICAS

* Brazil's minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

* With some key states such as Texas and California now reimposing restrictions, analysts have noted a possible plateau to the U.S. recovery with the country still 13.3 million jobs shy of the number in February.

* Cuba for the first time in 130 days said on Sunday there were no new domestic cases as most of the country moved into the final phase of resuming normal activities.

* El Salvador's president said he would postpone the second phase of economic reopening, while Chilean officials presented a plan to gradually relax restrictions.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong reported 73 new cases, mostly local transmissions, as new restrictions took effect and authorities warned there was no indication that the situation was coming under control.

* Indonesia reported its second-highest daily increase in deaths, as Malaysia considered making face masks compulsory in public.

* Indian police have arrested 14 people on suspicion of selling locally made doses of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir at five times the maximum retail price.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* COVID-19 has caused a spike in poaching, threatening the habitat of more than half the world's mountain gorillas, Congo's Virunga National Park authorities said, just as rangers are forced to reduce their presence.

* An Afghan all-girls robotics team has designed a low-cost ventilator to treat coronavirus patients.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses.

* A vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit has shown to be safe and induced immune responses in most of the recipients who got one shot.

* France's Valneva is in talks with the European Union about supplying the bloc with its possible vaccine after striking a deal with Britain.

* Bangladesh has approved the third-phase trial of a potential vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The euro and euro zone bond markets held out hope European Union leaders would strike a deal on a recovery fund for the bloc's economy on Monday while the region's stock markets inched cautiously higher as talks paused.

* New Zealand's economy is doing better than predicted, thanks to an early economic and health response, the finance minister said.

* Japan's exports plunged at a double-digit pace for the fourth month in a row in June, raising the spectre of a longer and more painful global downturn.

* Nearly half of Britain's biggest companies think it will take until the second half of 2021 before business recovers, according to Deloitte.

