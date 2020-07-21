FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 21 (Reuters) - EU leaders clinched a deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE

* British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that COVID-19 was having a major impact on public finances, which would need to be fixed in future.

* The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 60,166 and 1,518 people died as of July 21, Ukrainian health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Tuesday.

* A legislative void that enabled thousands of Romanians infected with the coronavirus to walk out of hospitals or not be treated at all ends on Tuesday as a new law comes into effect.

* Coronavirus cases in Spain have risen three-fold over the last three weeks as authorities struggle to contain a rash of fresh clusters.

AMERICAS

* Microsoft Corp's professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as the pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.

* Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

* Chicago reimposed some restrictions and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Passengers of China-bound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, China's aviation authority said.

* Nepal will allow regular international airline flights from August 17, a minister said on Tuesday, nearly four months after suspending them to curb the spread of the pandemic.

* Australia will spend a $16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe, was admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus about a week ago, the presidency said in a statement.

* Israel's parliament voted to allow the domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. It produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials.

* Here are five takeaways from Monday's developments, drawn in part from an editorial in The Lancet medical journal.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World shares and the euro hit their strongest levels since March on Tuesday after EU leaders sealed their 750 billion euro ($857 billion) post-pandemic stimulus plan.

* The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out soon and by higher oil prices and local month-end tax payments that spurred demand for roubles.

* The New Development Bank of the BRICS group of leading emerging economies will lend Brazil $1 billion to help combat economic damage from the pandemic.

(Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Sarah Morland, Ramakrishnan M and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Anil D'Silva and Subhranshu Sahu)