Feb 26 (Reuters) - A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Britain should continue to prioritise people by age rather than occupation, the chair of Britain's vaccine advice committee said, as it is simple and will help maintain the speed of the programme.

* A Dutch appeals court said the government had been right to impose a night curfew in the fight against the coronavirus, overturning a lower court's order which had caused confusion over the measure last week.

* Poland will raise the upper age limit for people being given the AstraZeneca vaccine to 69, from 65 previously.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia has authorised a private vaccination scheme to run alongside its national programme, so that companies can buy vaccines procured by the state for employees, a ministerial regulation showed.

* Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

* South Korea began its inoculation campaign, with shots to be administered in some 200 nursing homes.

* Taiwan could begin administering its home-made COVID-19 vaccines as early as July, the health minister said, with the island still awaiting the arrival of imported vaccines to begin its immunisation campaign.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans a campaign to educate Americans about vaccines, anticipating a period later this year where supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to 50% of its population, while 35% have received the full two-dose course, the health minister said.

* Ivory Coast was due to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the sharing facility COVAX on Friday, becoming the second country to benefit from a programme.

* The African Union is backing calls for drugmakers to waive some intellectual property rights on COVID-19 medicines and vaccines.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's medicines regulator said that an antibody drug combination developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

* The European Union's medicines regulator is expected to recommend drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on March 11.

* A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to recommend authorization of a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday.

* Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight new variants.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks fell on Friday, with Asian shares down by the most in nine months, as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets.

* The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will aim to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, in what would be the first major legislative victory of his presidency.

* Japan's industrial output rose for the first time in three months in January. Its jobless rate is expected to have edged up in January, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

