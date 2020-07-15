FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, after Brazil's confirmed case total neared 2 million and deaths in Latin America exceeded that for North America.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Italy's prime minister said it was "crucial" that EU leaders decide on a recovery package by the end of July.

* Britain's health minister said the government would not recommend people wear masks in offices, after France said it would make this compulsory in shops and other enclosed public spaces from next month.

* Some 160,000 people in the Spain's Catalonia returned to confinement as authorities scrambled to control a fresh surge of infections.

AMERICAS

* Mexico reported 7,051 new infections and 836 additional deaths on Tuesday, as it proposed to the United States extending a ban on non-essential travel by land over their shared border for another 30 days.

* Chile's president widened emergency support for middle-class citizens hit by the shutdown, to head off legislation that would allow withdrawals from the country's private pension funds.

* U.S. President Donald Trump lambasted California's two largest school districts for making students learn from home for the upcoming term in the face of the resurgent pandemic. ]

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for infections, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while Tokyo's governor said the situation was "rather severe".

* Authorities confirmed more infections at Camp Hansen in Japan's Okinawa, taking to 136 the tally at U.S. military bases there, Kyodo News reported.

* South Korea's Pyeongtaek, home to the largest U.S. overseas military base, has asked for tests on American soldiers before they arrive amid a spike in imported cases. * Australia's most populous states will impose harsher restrictions on movement if COVID-19 is not quickly brought under control, state premiers said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Congo has given copper and cobalt mining companies a month to stop confining workers on site away from their families and return to normal operations.

* Egypt has started offering reusable cotton face masks at around 50 cents each alongside the food items provided in its state subsidy programme.

* Afghanistan faces "catastrophe" as growing cases stretch a health infrastructure already severely weakened by decades of war, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study.

* Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said it had started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as infections continue to surge in the world's third worst-hit nation.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday led by coronavirus vaccine hopes though sentiment was cautious after Beijing vowed retaliatory sanctions against the United States, while the euro rose to a four-month high ahead of a crucial EU summit.

* One small firm in three around the world was forced to cut jobs to stay open in May, a global Facebook survey showed.

* German retailers are on track for the worst downturn since World War Two, the industry's association said.

* Israel saw a steep drop in high-tech exits in the first half of 2020, with COVID-19 spurring buyers to preserve cash rather than invest in acquisitions, according to a report.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland, Devika Syamnath and Ramakrishnan M; Edited by Arun Koyyur, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)