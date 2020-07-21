FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 21 (Reuters) - Early data from trials of three potential vaccines showed promise of fighting COVID-19 without serious side effects. In Europe, EU leaders reached a deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Coronavirus cases in Spain have risen three-fold over the last three weeks as authorities struggle to contain a rash of fresh clusters.

* Sweden's health agency said on Monday it was changing its COVID-19 contact-tracing guidelines so that tracing is done to a larger extent by the individuals infected.

AMERICAS

* Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

* The city of Chicago reimposed some restrictions and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row.

* The Florida Education Association sued the state, claiming the planned restart of classroom instruction next month during the pandemic would jeopardize the health of its members and students.

* Colombia's confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 200,000 on Monday, while deaths from the disease reached 6,929 as the Andean country continues a months-long lockdown meant to stem infections.

* Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's low approval ratings rose for a third consecutive month as the perception of his handling of the coronavirus crisis and the economy's direction continued to improve gradually.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia will spend A$16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession.

* The Philippines said it would ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June, while President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a mask.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel's parliament voted to allow the country's domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Here are five takeaways from Monday's developments, drawn in part from an editorial in The Lancet medical journal.

* An experimental vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University against the new coronavirus produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials.

* German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said data from an early-stage trial of their experimental coronavirus vaccine showed that it prompted an immune response and was well-tolerated.

* A vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit has shown to be safe and induced immune responses in most of the recipients who got one shot.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares advanced on Tuesday as a deal by European Union leaders on a massive stimulus plan for their economies and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lifted risk appetite.

* The New Development Bank of the "BRICS" group of leading emerging economies will lend Brazil $1 billion to help combat the economic damage from the crisis.

