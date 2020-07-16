FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths and Brazil's confirmed case total neared 2 million, with the death toll in Latin America exceeding that for North America.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed on Wednesday to holding an inquiry into the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis but said now was not the time as the battle to combat the pandemic was ongoing.

* Britain's Prince William called for an end to the illegal wildlife trade, saying the pandemic had helped highlight the dangers it poses to public health.

* Romania's state of alert, in place since May 15 , must be extended by another 30 days until mid-August due to a spike in the number of infections, President Klaus Iohannis said.

* Italy's prime minister said it was "crucial" that EU leaders decide on a recovery package by the end of July.

AMERICAS

* A newly revised University of Washington model projects the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 will climb to just above 224,000 by Nov. 1, up 16,000 from a prior forecast, due to rising infections and hospitalizations in many states.

* After being told to return to remote education in the fall, Los Angeles teachers are demanding greater technology support to avoid the chaos they say they faced when the pandemic forced schools to abruptly switch to online learning in March.

* Mexico reported 7,051 new infections and 836 additional deaths on Tuesday, as it proposed to the United States extending a ban on non-essential travel by land over their shared border for another 30 days.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand opened its twice-postponed annual auto show to the public on Wednesday in the country's first large-scale event since coronavirus restrictions eased, with nearly all attendees wearing masks and face shields.

* A coronavirus resurgence in Israel and divisions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government have sidelined its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, officials said.

* Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for infections, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while Tokyo's governor said the situation was "rather severe".

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Congo has given copper and cobalt mining companies a month to stop confining workers on site away from their families and return to normal operations.

* Egypt has started offering reusable cotton face masks at around 50 cents each alongside the food items provided in its state subsidy programme.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Positive news on initial trials of the University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine licensed to AstraZeneca could be announced as soon as Thursday, ITV's political editor said, citing a source.

* Russian scientists hailed the results of their first clinical trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, saying it had been proved safe and that volunteers had developed an immune response.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World shares climbed toward a four-month high on Wednesday with the euro and oil in tow, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine offset rising tensions between the United States and China.

* India posted a trade surplus of $790 million in June, its first in over 18 years, with imports plunging as the pandemic hit domestic demand for crude oil, gold and other industrial products, government data showed.

