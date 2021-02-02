FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure on Monday, in a step toward bypassing Republicans on COVID-19 relief as President Joe Biden prepared to meet with Republican senators.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled.

* Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until Feb. 17 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK.

* The European Union tightened its rules for visitors from outside the bloc, specifying that they would only be allowed in freely from countries with very few coronavirus cases and almost none of the more transmissible variants.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Many places in China plan to suspend religious gatherings during the upcoming Spring Festival holidays to control the coronavirus outbreak, the Global Times newspaper reported.

* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accused the European Union of holding up supplies of vaccines to other countries.

* Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks.

AMERICAS

* Chicago teachers appeared headed for a strike or lockout over their latest dispute with the third-largest U.S. school district after the two sides failed to reach a deal on a COVID-19 safety plan even as they vowed to keep talking.

* The COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme expects to deliver 35.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to 36 Caribbean and Latin American states from mid-February to the end of June.

* Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is "doing well" in his recovery from COVID-19, Mexico's interior minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as a chance to "turn the tide" on a disease that has devastated the country.

* Nigeria expects to receive 41 million vaccine doses from the African Union, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer and German partner BioNTech will deliver 75 million extra doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

* Novavax has submitted its vaccine candidate to the Canadian health regulator for emergency-use authorization after the pharmaceutical company said last week its vaccine was 89% effective in a UK trial.

* Early data on U.S. vaccinations suggests that Blacks and Hispanics received a smaller proportion of shots than their representation among healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares rebounded from last week's steep sell-off and silver prices surged as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.

* U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, while a measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years.

* British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out raising the rate of income tax, value-added tax or National Insurance to strengthen public finances, the Financial Times reported.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Anita Kobylinska and Veronica Snoj; Edited by Bill Berkrot and Anil D'Silva)