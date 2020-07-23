FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with fresh developments)

July 22 (Reuters) - California overtook New York as the worst-hit U.S. state for COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally, while a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said the first use of a vaccine cannot be expected until early 2021.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Catalonia was coming under control and she hoped there would be no need for France to close the border.

* The Italian government will approve a new spending package, the third major cash injection since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak in the country, to try to prop up the economy.

* A party at a Prague music club has led to coronavirus infections in 68 people so far, including active athletes.

* Ukraine will let spectators return for soccer matches up to a quarter of stadia capacity after a three-month pause.

AMERICAS

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7.

* Trump expressed a willingness to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States.

* Aritana Yawalapiti, one of Brazil's most influential indigenous leaders, arrived at a hospital in the central city of Goiânia to be treated at an intensive care unit for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong will expand strict new social distancing measures from midnight on Wednesday, mandating face masks in all indoor public areas including malls and markets.

* Japan kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new cases.

* Residents of Australia's Melbourne must wear masks when leaving home from Wednesday as the country posted a record rise in novel coronavirus cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Total confirmed cases in Africa have passed 750,000, a Reuters tally of government and World Health Organization data showed.

* Israeli lawmakers empowered the government to order anti-coronavirus curbs with limited parliamentary oversight.

* Gazans are thronging beaches and crowding markets filled with holiday sweets and clothes as they prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha largely free of restrictions.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. government will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to innoculate 50 million people.

* India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its version of anti-flu drug favipiravir showed promise in a late-stage study of 150 patients.

* Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* A steady decline in the dollar has accelerated in recent weeks, as a resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the United States and improving economic prospects abroad sour investors on the currency.

* Australia will record its biggest budget deficit since World War Two, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Thursday.

* Japan's government slightly raised its economic view for a second straight month in July, though authorities said the situation remained difficult.

