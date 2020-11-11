FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Adds new developments)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - California and several states across the U.S. Midwest have tightened restrictions on residents as COVID-19 cases surge again, while authorities in Europe fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

* Disagreements over whether to ease COVID-19 curbs this week between rivals Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that lead Northern Ireland's power-sharing government drew criticism on Wednesday from frustrated businesses.

* Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them are facing legal obstacles.

AMERICAS

* The United States reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August.

* More than 15,000 mink in the United States have died of the coronavirus since August, and authorities are keeping about a dozen farms under quarantine while they investigate the cases, state agriculture officials said.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to "do the right thing" and take stricter measures.

* If Pfizer Inc submits the positive initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, the U.S. government plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia reported 3,770 new infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 448,118, according to the country's COVID-19 task force.

* A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on Nov. 22, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

* Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saeb Erekat, one of the most experienced and high-profile advocates for the Palestinian cause over decades of dispute with Israel, died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

* Lebanon ordered a full lockdown for around two weeks to stem rising infections and allow a badly strained health sector to bolster capacity.

* Botswana signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the WHO, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The United States will this week begin distributing Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody treatment to state health departments.

* The severe adverse event which caused the Brazilian health regulator to suspend trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was a suicide, broadcaster TV Cultura reported.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks gained and bonds dropped on Wednesday as news of a working COVID-19 vaccine outweighed worries over surging infections, fuelling rotation towards cut-price losers from the coronavirus pandemic such as travel stocks.

* Italy's government is ready to increase its 2021 budget deficit and review this year's to fund further compensation for businesses hit by COVID-19, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's central bank introduced a new funding programme on Wednesday that would reduce costs for lenders, while holding its benchmark interest rate at record lows.

