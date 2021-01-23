SEARCH
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

23 Jan 2021 / 00:36 H.

    Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission will seek clarification from Pfizer over delays reported by EU countries for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines next week, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Friday.

    DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

    * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

    EUROPE

    * An EU privacy watchdog is investigating the European Parliament's staff COVID-19 testing website after a privacy activist filed a complaint on concerns that the site could be transferring data illegally to the United States.

    * The number of new infections in Britain is estimated to be shrinking by as much as 4% a day, the government said, a sharp reversal in the trajectory of the pandemic suggesting national lockdowns are beginning to have an impact.

    * Denmark is registering a rise in infections with a more contagious coronavirus variant known as cluster B.1.1.7, first identified in Britain, despite seeing regular infections fall.

    * Germany's infection numbers are encouraging but remain too high, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, dampening expectations that restrictions to curb the spread of the virus could be lifted.

    ASIA-PACIFIC

    * Japan and the IOC stood firm on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pandemic.

    * A domestic tourism campaign promoted by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may have contributed to a sharp increase in coronavirus infections in the country, a prominent adviser to the government's pandemic response said.

    AMERICAS

    * U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to join the COVAX vaccine facility could make a "huge difference" to the financing of the scheme, intended to deliver coronavirus vaccines to poor countries, a diplomat with a lead role in COVAX said.

    * Paraguay signed agreements with two pharmaceutical companies to buy 3 million doses of vaccines and plans to start vaccinations in the second half of February, Public Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said.

    * Mexico's government said the administration of second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could be delayed and private companies will be allowed to purchase the drugs directly as the country struggles to keep a rampant pandemic in check.

    MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

    * Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazeneca's vaccine, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme.

    * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said China had approved delivery of a second consignment of the CoronaVac vaccine and 10 million doses could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.

    MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

    * Walmart Inc said it is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more U.S. states as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.

    * BioNTech is to supply 50 million specialty needles at no profit to countries struggling to extract a sixth dose from vials of its vaccine, while Europe's immunisation campaign is being hampered by a temporary supply shortfall.

    ECONOMIC IMPACT

    * Global equity benchmarks slipped from record highs and oil prices dipped as weaker economic data in Japan and Europe and concerns that newly-inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus plan may face Republican opposition curbed a weeklong rally in risk assets.

    * European Central Bank policymakers are set to delve deeper at their next meeting into how they measure borrowing costs in the virus-hit euro zone economy after failing to reach an agreement this week, four sources told Reuters.

    (Compiled by Charles Regnier and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

