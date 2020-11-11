FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Adds new developments)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country's highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The COVID-19 death toll in Europe was set to pass 300,000 and authorities feared that despite hopes for a new vaccine, fatalities and infections would continue to rise.

* The European Commission will discuss on Wednesday the adoption of a contract for the supply of the vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

* A criminal investigation into whether the public officials who orchestrated France's response to the COVID-19 crisis committed offences including manslaughter and endangering lives will be split into four inquiries, the public prosecutor said.

* Spain will get the first vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in early 2021, its health minister said, while Italy expects to receive an initial 3.4 mln shots in January.

* Poland will conduct coronavirus tests among its farmed minks and check whether farm workers and their families have been infected, following the findings of a mutated virus among the animals in Denmark.

AMERICAS

* An apparent breakthrough in a coronavirus vaccine weakens the case for another large U.S. fiscal stimulus bill, but relief is still needed for struggling businesses, investors said.

* The United States said that the terms under which a WHO-led team of experts is to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus were not transparently negotiated or in line with the mandate agreed by member states.

* An unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a rapidly-spreading second wave of the coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China, as Canberra seeks to revive an economy.

* Nepal will provide free COVID-19 tests and treatment, an aide to the prime minister said, as the total number of infections was set to cross the 200,000 mark.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Lebanon ordered a full lockdown for around two weeks to stem a rise in infections and allow a badly strained health sector to bolster capacity.

* Botswana signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the WHO, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population.

* Iran plans to more than double the number of tests it carries out daily to 100,000, as its total number of detected cases surpassed 700,000.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The severe adverse event which caused the Brazilian health regulator to suspend trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was a suicide, broadcaster TV Cultura reported.

* The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief said it hopes to have a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end and that Pfizer's experimental remedy is "a very promising one", with more expected.

* BioNTech is planning to price the two-shot vaccination regimen below "typical market rates" and would differentiate pricing between countries or regions.

* Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit has received the green light to carry out late stage trials for its coronavirus vaccine in Mexico, foreign minister said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost ground and crude oil prices extended the previous session's surge as encouraging prospects of an effective COVID-19 vaccine led investors away from market leaders and toward cyclical stocks associated with economic recovery.

* News of a breakthrough in the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine sparked one of the heaviest trading days since the height of the pandemic crisis, with nearly $2 trillion changing hands on Monday.

* Brazil might spend a further 4% of gross domestic product on emergency support measures next year if there is a second wave, economy minister said.

