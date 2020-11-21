FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Updates with new developments)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wealthy nations on Friday reiterated their opposition to a proposal to waive intellectual property rules for COVID-19 drugs, three trade sources said, despite pressure to make an exception to improve access to drugs for poorer countries.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Cases in Europe surpassed 15 million on Friday, with the region reporting a million new infections about every four days as winter approaches.

* Germany reported record new cases on Friday, upping the pressure for stricter restrictions to tame a second wave before Christmas.

* A substantial part of the Spanish population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first half of 2021, its prime minister said.

* A Russian commuter in St. Petersburg was found stabbed to death after an altercation on a bus with two passengers who refused to wear masks, Interfax reported.

* The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church has died aged 90 after contracting COVID-19.

* Poland has found 18 cases among mink farm workers but does not believe the workers were infected by the animals, authorities said.

AMERICAS

* New daily cases in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from fewer than 5,000 now, if people increase their daily contacts, the country's top medical official said.

* The U.S. Treasury Secretary defended his decision to end several key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31, saying Congress should use the money to help small U.S. companies with grants instead.

* Brazil could end this year having lost only around 300,000 formal jobs, far less than in the 2015-2016 recession, its economy minister said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's president said Asia Pacific countries should promote freer travel and trade despite the pandemic.

* Japanese health experts said the government should consider pausing a domestic travel campaign in some regions amid a record surge in cases as the nation heads into a holiday weekend.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* UNICEF's Sudan-based representative raised concerns about disease spreading amongs crowds as U.N. agencies plan for the possible arrival of 200,000 refugees fleeing violence in Ethiopia over a six-month period.

* African countries face another debt crisis and will need more long-term help than the latest G20 debt plan offers them to ward off trouble ahead and keep much-needed investments coming in.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* People who've had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months, according to a British study.

* The World Health Organization has suspended Gilead's remdesivir from its prequalification medicines list.

* Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

* India's Bharat Biotech offered Brazil a COVID-19 vaccine that is in late-stage clinical trials.

* Israel reached an understanding with AstraZeneca to receive about 10 million doses of its experimental vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks edged higher Friday, but gains were capped by dwindling stimulus in the United States and concerns about the damage to the global economy from further COVID-19 infections.

* Bank loans totalling $1.03 trillion benefited from COVID-19 relief measures in the European Union, the bloc's banking watchdog said.

* Airlines will need $70-80 billion in aid to survive the coronavirus crisis, or another half again of the amount already received from governments, their global industry body warned.

