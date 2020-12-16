SEARCH
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

16 Dec 2020 / 13:14 H.

    (Updates with developments)

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of additional distribution centres, while a hospital bed shortage loomed in South Korea as the country reported a record surge in coronavirus cases.

    DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

    EUROPE

    * Britain has agreed to spend 3.7 billion pounds on COVID-19 vaccines and in most cases will bear the liability if claims are made against the pharmaceutical firms involved, the National Audit Office said.

    * Boutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 8:00 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tuesday.

    * The British government came under intense pressure to revise its plan to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas.

    * Italy may tighten restrictions over Christmas, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

    AMERICAS

    * Canada will receive tens of thousands of doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of the year, and 200,000 more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot are expected next week.

    * Costa Rican authorities and Panama authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

    * Negotiations between Peru and China's Sinopharm to purchase COVID-19 vaccines are "well advanced," the government said.

    ASIA-PACIFIC

    * The Japanese prime minister has drawn criticism for joining end of year social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of coronavirus cases.

    * Australia's most populous state reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive, prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving.

    * Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it will buy at least 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech for use in mainland China next year, if the vaccine receives approval.

    MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

    * Oman's health ministry has issued a licence to import the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

    * Lebanon is expected to sign a deal this week for supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and is set to receive the first batch eight weeks after that.

    MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

    * Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. FDA staff endorsed it as safe and effective.

    * French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England.

    * The U.S. FDA authorized emergency use of the first over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test, which can be used at home.

    ECONOMIC IMPACT

    * Asian stocks rose as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors.

    * U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalise a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

    * The Bank of Japan will tap $6 billion in cash from a government account to ensure it has enough ammunition to combat any market disruptions caused by a recent resurgence in virus infections.

    * New Zealand is expected to bounce back sooner from the impact of COVID-19 than previously thought, but large deficits and rising debt levels will have a lasting effect on the economy, the government said.

