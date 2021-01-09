SEARCH
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

09 Jan 2021 / 05:19 H.

    (Updates with developments)

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain saw record-high COVID-19 deaths and Spain posted its biggest one-day jump in cases since October, while the head of the World Health Organization said there was a "clear problem" of low- and middle-income countries not yet receiving vaccine supplies.

    DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

    EUROPE

    * The European Union said it had secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of vaccines, while a study found that this vaccine appears able to protect against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in Britain and South Africa.

    * Germany has secured 50 million vaccine doses from German biotech firms BioNTech and CureVac on top of EU supplies, a document showed, amid record daily deaths and concerns about a new variant.

    * All Danes will have received a second shot of a vaccine by late June and Denmark will restrict travel from all countries from Jan. 9.

    * Greece extended some lockdown curbs until Jan. 18, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised briefing.

    ASIA-PACIFIC

    * Beijing closed places of worship and authorities restricted access to a highway to Shijiazhuang, which is battling a new cluster of infections.

    * Indonesian clerics deemed Sinovac's vaccine halal, or permissible under Islam.

    * Bhutan reported its first COVID-19 death 10 months after initially detecting the virus.

    AMERICAS

    * President-elect Joe Biden wants to release more available doses of vaccines when he takes office, a spokesman said, as the United States capped the first week of the new year with grim pandemic numbers.

    * Ontario is considering "more extreme measures" on top of the widespread lockdowns in place, the premier said.

    * Argentina issued a decree empowering provinces to restrict nighttime activities, with authorities concerned about a new wave of cases being caused by Southern Hemisphere summer vacationers.

    MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

    * Iran's Supreme Leader banned the government from importing vaccines from the U.S. and Britain, as COVID-19 spread further in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.

    * Saudi Arabia will lift a ban on international flights from March 31, the state news agency SPA said.

    * South African scientists are testing whether vaccines will be less effective against a COVID-19 variant first detected locally and hope for initial results within two weeks, a professor at the national communicable disease institute said.

    MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

    * The U.S. drugs regulator said genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accuracy is low.

    * Europe's medicines regulator expects drugmaker AstraZeneca to apply for approval of its vaccine next week.

    ECONOMIC IMPACT

    * A global equities rally pushed the Nasdaq Composite index to a new record, while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past U.S. political unrest and focused on further stimulus.

    * The U.S. economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December as the country buckled under an onslaught of COVID-19 infections.

