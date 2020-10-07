SEARCH
FACTBOX-List of No. 1 overall NHL draft picks

07 Oct 2020 / 11:26 H.

    Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alexis Lafreniere was selected by the New York Rangers with the first overall pick in the National Hockey League Draft on Tuesday.

    Here is a list of the No. 1 overall draft picks:

    2020 - Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers

    2019 - Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

    2018 - Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

    2017 - Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

    2016 - Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

    2015 - Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

    2014 - Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

    2013 - Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

    2012 - Nail Yakupov, Edmonton Oilers

    2011 - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers

    2010 - Taylor Hall, Edmonton Oilers

    2009 - John Tavares, New York Islanders

    2008 - Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

    2007 - Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

    2006 - Erik Johnson, St. Louis Blues

    2005 - Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

    2004 - Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

    2003 - Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

    2002 - Rick Nash, Columbus Blue Jackets

    2001 - Ilya Kovalchuk, Atlanta Thrashers

    2000 - Rick DiPietro, New York Islanders

    1999 - Patrik Stefan, Atlanta Thrashers

    1998 - Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning

    1997 - Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins

    1996 - Chris Phillips, Ottawa Senators

    1995 - Bryan Berard, Ottawa Senators

    1994 - Ed Jovanovski, Florida Panthers

    1993 - Alexandre Daigle, Ottawa Senators

    1992 - Roman Hamrlik, Tampa Bay Lightning

    1991 - Eric Lindros, Quebec Nordiques

    1990 - Owen Nolan, Quebec Nordiques

    1989 - Mats Sundin, Quebec Nordiques

    1988 - Mike Modano, Minnesota North Stars

    1987 - Pierre Turgeon, Buffalo Sabres

    1986 - Joe Murphy, Detroit Red Wings

    1985 - Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leafs

    1984 - Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

    1983 - Brian Lawton, Minnesota North Stars

    1982 - Gord Kluzak, Boston Bruins

    1981 - Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets

    1980 - Doug Wickenheiser, Montreal Canadiens

    1979 - Rob Ramage, Colorado Rockies

    1978 - Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars

    1977 - Dale McCourt, Detroit Red Wings

    1976 - Rick Green, Washington Capitals

    1975 - Mel Bridgman, Philadelphia Flyers

    1974 - Greg Joly, Washington Capitals

    1973 - Denis Potvin, New York Islanders

    1972 - Billy Harris, New York Islanders

    1971 - Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

    1970 - Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres

    1969 - Rejean Houle, Montreal Canadiens

    1968 - Michel Plasse, Montreal Canadiens

    1967 - Rick Pagnutti, Los Angeles Kings

    1966 - Barry Gibbs, Boston Bruins

    1965 - Andre Veilleux, New York Rangers

    1964 - Claude Gauthier, Detroit Red Wings

    1963 - Garry Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

