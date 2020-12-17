SEARCH
FACTBOX-Macron met heads of state, leaders before positive COVID test

17 Dec 2020 / 20:39 H.

    (Adds details on who is in quarantine)

    PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron met numerous heads of state and high-level officials in the 10 days before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, including most European leaders at a summit on Dec 10-11.

    Here is a list of some of his key events and contacts during that period:

    WEDNESDAY, DEC 16

    Meeting with PORTUGUESE PRIME MINISTER ANTONIO COSTA at the Elysee Palace. Costa is now self-isolating.

    Macron chairs a cabinet meeting attended by most ministers, including PRIME MINISTER JEAN CASTEX. Castex is also in quarantine but has tested negative.

    MONDAY, DEC 14

    Celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) convention in Paris. Those in attendance include:

    PEDRO SANCHEZ, SPANISH PRIME MINISTER

    CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL

    ANGEL GURRIA, OECD SECRETARY GENERAL

    Sanchez and Michel have both entered quarantine.

    THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, DEC 10-11

    European Council meeting in Brussels. Of the council's 27 member states, only two leaders were missing: Estonia's Jüri Ratas and Croatia's Andrej Plenkovic.

    Those in attendance include:

    GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

    DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

    BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ALEXANDER DE CROO

    ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE

    EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT DAVID SASSOLI

    PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN

    MONDAY, DEC 7

    Meeting with EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI at the Elysee Palace.

