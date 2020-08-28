FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

Aug 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden on the final night of the Republican National Convention, which takes place as the United States struggles with the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests.

The following excerpts of the speech Trump will deliver on Thursday night were provided to Reuters:

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, Independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American People."

"This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge, and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor. At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas."

"We have spent the last 4 years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years."

"At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee."

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney)