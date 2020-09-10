SEARCH
FACTBOX-Soccer-Major incoming transfers by Premier League clubs

10 Sep 2020

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - List of major incoming transfers in the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 season (all transfer fees as reported by British media):

    ARSENAL (2019-20 Premier League position: Eighth)

    Willian - from Chelsea (free)

    Pablo Mari - from Flamengo (undisclosed)

    Cedric Soares - from Southampton (undisclosed)

    Gabriel Magalhaes - from Lille (27 million pounds; $35.49 million)

    Dani Ceballos - from Real Madrid (loan)

    ASTON VILLA (2019-20 Premier League position: 17th)

    Matty Cash - from Nottingham Forest (16 million pounds)

    Ollie Watkins - from Brentford (28 million pounds)

    BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: 15th)

    Adam Lallana - from Liverpool (free)

    Joel Veltman - from Ajax Amsterdam (undisclosed)

    Lars Dendoncker - from Club Brugge (free)

    Jensen Weir - from Wigan Athletic (undisclosed)

    BURNLEY (2019-20 Premier League position: 10th)

    Will Norris - from Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)

    CHELSEA (2019-20 Premier League position: Fourth)

    Timo Werner - from RB Leipzig (50 million euros; $59.04 million)

    Hakim Ziyech - from Ajax (44 million euros)

    Ben Chilwell - from Leicester City (50 million pounds)

    Malang Sarr - from Nice (free)

    Thiago Silva - from Paris St Germain (free)

    Kai Havertz - from Bayer Leverkusen (71 million pounds)

    CRYSTAL PALACE (2019-20 Premier League position: 14th)

    Nathan Ferguson - from West Brom (free)

    Eberechi Eze - from Queens Park Rangers (20 million pounds)

    EVERTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 12th)

    Niels Nkounkou - from Marseille (250,000 pounds)

    Allan - from Napoli (25 million pounds)

    James Rodriguez - from Real Madrid (20 million pounds)

    Abdoulaye Doucoure - from Watford (20 million pounds)

    FULHAM (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

    Antonee Robinson - from Wigan (2 million pounds)

    Mario Lemina - from Southampton (loan)

    Harrison Reed - from Southampton (6 million pounds)

    Anthony Knockaert - from Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed)

    Alphonse Areola - from Paris St Germain (loan)

    LEEDS UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

    Helder Costa - from Wolves (16 million pounds)

    Rodrigo Moreno - from Valencia (27 million pounds)

    Robin Koch - from Freiburg (undisclosed)

    Illan Meslier - from Lorient (undisclosed)

    Jack Harrison - from Manchester City (loan)

    Joe Gelhardt - from Wigan (undisclosed)

    Cody Drameh - from Fulham (undisclosed)

    Sam Greenwood - from Arsenal (undisclosed)

    LEICESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Fifth)

    Timothy Castagna - from Atalanta (21.5 million pounds)

    LIVERPOOL (2019-20 Premier League position: First)

    Konstantinos Tsimikas - from Olympiakos Piraeus (11 million pounds)

    MANCHESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Second)

    Pablo Moreno - from Juventus (undisclosed)

    Ferran Torres - from Valencia (20.9 million pounds)

    Nathan Ake - from Bournemouth (40 million pounds)

    Scott Carson - from Derby County (loan)

    MANCHESTER UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Third)

    Odion Ighalo - from Shanghai Shenhua (loan)

    Donny van de Beek - from Ajax (35 million pounds)

    NEWCASTLE UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 13th)

    Mark Gillespie - from Motherwell (free)

    Jeff Hendrick - from Burnley (free)

    Callum Wilson - from Bournemouth (20 million pounds)

    Ryan Fraser - from Bournemouth (free)

    Jamal Lewis - from Norwich City (15 million pounds)

    SHEFFIELD UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Ninth)

    Wes Foderingham - from Rangers (free)

    Aaron Ramsdale - from Bournemouth (18.5 million pounds)

    Jayden Bogle - from Derby County (undisclosed)

    Max Lowe - from Derby County (undisclosed)

    Ethan Ampadu - from Chelsea (loan)

    Oliver Burke - from West Bromwich Albion (undisclosed)

    SOUTHAMPTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 11th)

    Kyle Walker-Peters - from Tottenham Hotspur (12 million pounds)

    Mohammed Salisu - from Real Valladolid (10.9 million pounds)

    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2019-20 Premier League position: Sixth)

    Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - from Southampton (15 million pounds)

    Joe Hart - from Burnley (free)

    Matt Doherty - from Wolves (15 million pounds)

    WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

    Matheus Pereira - from Sporting Lisbon (undisclosed)

    Cedric Kipre - from Wigan (1 million pounds)

    Grady Diangana - from West Ham United (18 million pounds)

    David Button - from Brighton (undisclosed)

    WEST HAM UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 16th)

    Tomas Soucek - from Slavia Prague (undisclosed)

    Ossama Ashley - from Wimbledon (undisclosed)

    WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (2019-20 Premier League position: Seventh)

    Matija Sarkic - from Aston Villa (free)

    Fabio Silva - from Porto (35 million pounds)

    Fernando Marcal - from Olympique Lyonnais (two million euros)

    Vitinha - from Porto (loan)

    ($1 = 0.7607 pounds)

    ($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru/Editing by Peter Rutherford)

