FACTBOX-Soccer-Major incoming transfers by Premier League clubs

Oct 6 (Reuters) - List of major incoming transfers in the Premier League for the 2020-21 season (all transfer fees as reported by British media):

ARSENAL (2019-20 Premier League position: Eighth)

Willian - from Chelsea (free)

Pablo Mari - from Flamengo (undisclosed)

Cedric Soares - from Southampton (undisclosed)

Gabriel Magalhaes - from Lille (27 million pounds; $35.04 million)

Dani Ceballos - from Real Madrid (loan)

Alex Runarsson - from Dijon (1.5 million pounds)

Thomas Partey - from Atletico Madrid (50 million euros)

ASTON VILLA (2019-20 Premier League position: 17th)

Matty Cash - from Nottingham Forest (16 million pounds)

Ollie Watkins - from Brentford (28 million pounds)

Bertrand Traore - from Olympique Lyonnais (19 million pounds)

Emiliano Martinez - from Arsenal (17 million pounds)

Ross Barkley - from Chelsea (loan)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: 15th)

Adam Lallana - from Liverpool (free)

Joel Veltman - from Ajax Amsterdam (undisclosed)

Lars Dendoncker - from Club Brugge (free)

BURNLEY (2019-20 Premier League position: 10th)

Will Norris - from Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)

CHELSEA (2019-20 Premier League position: Fourth)

Timo Werner - from RB Leipzig (50 million euros; $58.95 million)

Hakim Ziyech - from Ajax (44 million euros)

Ben Chilwell - from Leicester City (50 million pounds)

Malang Sarr - from Nice (free)

Thiago Silva - from Paris St Germain (free)

Kai Havertz - from Bayer Leverkusen (71 million pounds)

Edouard Mendy - from Stade Rennes (22 million pounds)

CRYSTAL PALACE (2019-20 Premier League position: 14th)

Nathan Ferguson - from West Brom (free)

Eberechi Eze - from Queens Park Rangers (20 million pounds)

Michy Batshuayi - from Chelsea (loan)

EVERTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 12th)

Niels Nkounkou - from Marseille (250,000 pounds)

Allan - from Napoli (25 million pounds)

James Rodriguez - from Real Madrid (20 million pounds)

Abdoulaye Doucoure - from Watford (20 million pounds)

Ben Godrey - from Norwich City (25 million pounds)

Robin Olsen - from AS Roma (loan)

FULHAM (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Antonee Robinson - from Wigan (2 million pounds)

Mario Lemina - from Southampton (loan)

Harrison Reed - from Southampton (6 million pounds)

Anthony Knockaert - from Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed)

Alphonse Areola - from Paris St Germain (loan)

Kenny Tete - from Lyon (undisclosed)

Ola Aina - from Torino (loan)

Ademola Lookman - from RB Leipzig (loan)

Joachim Andersen - from Olympique Lyonnais (loan)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - from Chelsea (loan)

LEEDS UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Helder Costa - from Wolves (16 million pounds)

Rodrigo Moreno - from Valencia (27 million pounds)

Robin Koch - from Freiburg (undisclosed)

Illan Meslier - from Lorient (undisclosed)

Jack Harrison - from Manchester City (loan)

Joe Gelhardt - from Wigan (undisclosed)

Cody Drameh - from Fulham (undisclosed)

Sam Greenwood - from Arsenal (undisclosed)

Diego Llorente - from Real Sociedad (20 million pounds)

Raphinha - from Stade Rennes (undisclosed)

LEICESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Fifth)

Timothy Castagna - from Atalanta (21.5 million pounds)

Cengiz Under - from AS Roma (loan)

Wesley Fofana - from St Etienne (30 million pounds)

LIVERPOOL (2019-20 Premier League position: First)

Konstantinos Tsimikas - from Olympiakos Piraeus (11 million pounds)

Thiago Alcantara - from Bayern Munich (20 million pounds)

Diogo Jota - from Wolverhampton Wanderers (41 million pounds)

MANCHESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Second)

Pablo Moreno - from Juventus (undisclosed)

Ferran Torres - from Valencia (20.9 million pounds)

Nathan Ake - from Bournemouth (40 million pounds)

Scott Carson - from Derby County (loan)

Ruben Dias - from Benfica (68 million euros)

MANCHESTER UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Third)

Odion Ighalo - from Shanghai Shenhua (loan)

Donny van de Beek - from Ajax (35 million pounds)

Alex Telles - from Porto (15.4 million pounds)

Amad Diallo - from Atalanta (21 million euros)

Edinson Cavani - from Paris St Germain (free)

NEWCASTLE UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 13th)

Mark Gillespie - from Motherwell (free)

Jeff Hendrick - from Burnley (free)

Callum Wilson - from Bournemouth (20 million pounds)

Ryan Fraser - from Bournemouth (free)

Jamal Lewis - from Norwich City (15 million pounds)

SHEFFIELD UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Ninth)

Wes Foderingham - from Rangers (free)

Aaron Ramsdale - from Bournemouth (18.5 million pounds)

Ethan Ampadu - from Chelsea (loan)

Oliver Burke - from West Bromwich Albion (undisclosed)

Rhian Brewster - from Liverpool (23.5 million pounds)

SOUTHAMPTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 11th)

Kyle Walker-Peters - from Tottenham Hotspur (12 million pounds)

Mohammed Salisu - from Real Valladolid (10.9 million pounds)

Ibrahima Diallo - from Brest (12 million pounds)

Theo Walcott - from Everton (loan)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2019-20 Premier League position: Sixth)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - from Southampton (15 million pounds)

Joe Hart - from Burnley (free)

Matt Doherty - from Wolves (15 million pounds)

Sergio Reguilon - from Real Madrid (27.5 million pounds)

Gareth Bale - from Real Madrid (loan)

Carlos Vinicius - from Benfica (loan)

WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)

Matheus Pereira - from Sporting Lisbon (undisclosed)

Cedric Kipre - from Wigan (1 million pounds)

Grady Diangana - from West Ham United (18 million pounds)

David Button - from Brighton (undisclosed)

Branislav Ivanovic - from Zenit Saint Petersburg (loan)

Callum Robinson - from Sheffield United (undisclosed)

Filip Krovinovic - from Benfica (loan)

WEST HAM UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 16th)

Tomas Soucek - from Slavia Prague (undisclosed)

Ossama Ashley - from Wimbledon (undisclosed)

Vladimir Coufal - from Slavia Prague (5 million pounds)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (2019-20 Premier League position: Seventh)

Matija Sarkic - from Aston Villa (free)

Fabio Silva - from Porto (35 million pounds)

Fernando Marcal - from Olympique Lyonnais (two million euros)

Vitinha - from Porto (loan)

Ki-Jana Hoever - from Liverpool (10 million pounds)

Nelson Semedo - from Barcelona (30 million euros)

($1 = 0.7705 pounds)

