FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open in numbers

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Following are facts and records ahead of the 109th edition of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday:
PRIZE MONEY
Total prize pot: A$71 million ($54.26 million)
Singles winners: A$2.75 million
SHOWCOURTS
This year's Australian Open will be allowed to admit up to 30,000 fans a day, around 50% of usual capacity, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rod Laver Arena
Capacity: 14,820
The stadium is named after Australian great Rod Laver who won 11 Grand Slam titles, including three Australian Open trophies. He is also the only player to hold all four Grand Slam titles in a single year twice in his career - 1962 and 1969.
John Cain Arena
Capacity: 10,500
A multi-purpose arena opened in 2001, it is the second-largest court at Melbourne Park and is also used for other sports such as basketball and netball. The stadium was re-named in 2020 after former Victorian premier John Cain, who is credited with helping create the Melbourne Park precinct in the mid 1980s.
Margaret Court Arena
Capacity: 7,500
The stadium is named after Australian Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand Slam titles -- more than any player in history. She won the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973.
Total Attendance in 2020: 812,174
TOP SEEDS
Men's singles
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
3-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
7-Andrey Rublev (Russia)
8-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)
Women's singles
1-Ash Barty (Australia)
2-Simona Halep (Romania)
3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)
5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
7-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
8-Bianca Andreescu (Canada)
MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES
Before 1968
6 - Roy Emerson (Australia)
Open Era
8 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
7 - Margaret Court (Australia) - She has won 11 in total.
7 - Serena Williams (U.S.)
YOUNGEST CHAMPION
Men's singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1953) - 18 years, two months
Women's singles - Martina Hingis (Switzerland) (1997) - 16 years, three months
OLDEST CHAMPION
Men's singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1972) - 37 years, two months
Women's singles - Thelma Coyne Long (Australia) (1954) - 35 years, 8 months
