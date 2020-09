Sept 4 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Canadian Denis Shapovalov's 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 win over American Taylor Fritz in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): 12-Shapovalov 19-Fritz Aces 22 18 Double faults 10 5 Break points won 6/9 5/15 Net points won 25/38 12/13 Winners 60 52 Unforced errors 33 43 Total points won 150 143 Match duration: Three hours, 26 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)