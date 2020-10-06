FACTBOX-Tennis-Jannik Sinner v Rafa Nadal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of Italian Jannik Sinner and Rafa Nadal of Spain before their French Open quarter-final on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

JANNIK SINNER

Age: 19

ATP ranking: 75 (Highest: 68)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Quarter-final (2020)

Sinner breezed through the first three rounds with successive straight-set wins before overcoming German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in four sets to became the first debutant to reach the French Open last-eight since Nadal in 2005.

The Italian, winner of last year's NextGen ATP Finals, faces a daunting challenge against 12-times champion and second seed Nadal, whom he has never played on tour.

2-RAFA NADAL

Age: 34

ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Career ATP titles: 85

2019 French Open performance: Winner

Best French Open performance: Winner (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Spaniard Nadal is yet to drop a set in Paris this year as continues his charge for a record-equalling 20th major honour.

The 34-year-old, who outclassed American qualifier Sebastian Korda en route to the final eight, is bidding for a 98th match win at Roland Garros.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Pritha Sarkar)