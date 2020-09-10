SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

FACTBOX-Tennis-Jennifer Brady v Naomi Osaka

10 Sep 2020 / 11:25 H.

    Sept 9 (Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of American Jennifer Brady and Japan's Naomi Osaka before their U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

    28-JENNIFER BRADY

    Age: 25

    WTA ranking: 41

    Grand Slam titles: 0

    Career WTA titles: 1

    2019 U.S. Open performance: First round

    Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-final (2020)

    ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

    First round: Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-3 6-2

    Second round: Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 6-1 6-2

    Third round: Caroline Garcia (France) 6-3 6-3

    Fourth round: 17-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-1 6-4

    Quarter-finals: 23-Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-2

    Brady, who has yet to drop a set at this year's U.S. Open, has used her massive forehand and impressive court coverage to good effect during her run to the semi-finals as she chases a maiden major.

    The aggressive American, whose lead-up to the U.S. Open included a maiden WTA title at Lexington, has beaten Osaka previously but lost in straight sets in their last meeting at Charleston two years ago.

    4-NAOMI OSAKA

    Age: 22

    WTA ranking: 9

    Grand Slam titles: 2 (Australian Open 2019; U.S. Open 2018)

    Career WTA titles: 5

    2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth round

    Best U.S. Open performance: Winner (2018)

    ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

    First round: Misaki Doi (Japan) 6-2 5-7 6-2

    Second round: Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-1 6-2

    Third round: Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2

    Fourth round: 14-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-3 6-4

    Quarter-finals: Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-3 6-4

    The Japanese former champion has largely looked solid this year as she continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows but faces a potentially tricky test against Brady.

    Osaka's left thigh has been strapped during her matches as she continues to manage a hamstring injury, but the 22-year-old has shown little signs of discomfort, moving superbly against her opponents.

    HEAD TO HEAD: Tied at 1-1

    2018 Osaka d Brady 6-4 6-4 (Charleston, clay)

    2014 Brady d Osaka 6-4 6-4 (New Braunfels, hard) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

    Did you like this article?

    email blast