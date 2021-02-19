FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Jennifer Brady

Feb 19 (Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of Japan's Naomi Osaka and American Jennifer Brady before their Australian Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-NAOMI OSAKA

Age: 23

WTA ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 3

Career WTA titles: 6

2020 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Champion (2019)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-1 6-2

Second round: Caroline Garcia (France) 6-2 6-3

Third round: 27-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 4-6 6-4 7-5

Quarter-finals: Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) 6-2 6-2

Semi-finals: 10-Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 6-4

Osaka, who ended American great Williams' quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown with an impressive semi-final victory, is on a 20-match unbeaten streak.

The 2019 champion has dropped only one set en route to the final and is aiming for her fourth Grand Slam title.

22-JENNIFER BRADY

Age: 25

WTA ranking: 24

Grand Slam titles: None

Career WTA titles: 1

2020 Australian Open performance: First round

Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round (2017)

ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL

First round: Aliona Bolsova (Spain) 6-1 6-3

Second round: Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-1 6-2

Third round: Kaja Juvan (Slovenia) 6-1 6-3

Fourth round: 28-Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1 7-5

Quarter-finals: Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-1

Semi-finals: 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 6-4

Brady, a former college player, recovered from a mid-match wobble to beat in-form Czech Muchova and reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

The 25-year-old will look to avenge her U.S. Open defeat against Osaka, who beat the American in the semi-final before sealing the title.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Osaka leads 2-0 in WTA Tour matches

2020 Osaka d Brady 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 (U.S. Open, hard)

2018 Osaka d Brady 6-4 6-4 (Charleston, clay) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )